Cal hosts Pitt on Saturday in the Bears’ final game of the season, and logic suggests general manager Ron Rivera and university chancellor Rich Lyons have already decided whether Tosh Lupoi will be fired after one disappointing season as Cal’s head coach.

But suppose Rivera and Lyons are still wrestling with the appropriateness of Cal firing a football coach after just one season. Could they be waiting for that final piece of evidence to be provided on Saturday? After all the last impression is the lasting impression.

But then again, can a coach’s fate be tied to a single football game?

The ground work presumably has been done.

Rivera and Lyons have probably weighed the financial cost of firing Lupoi, who would receive a $14.8 million buyout fee if he is dismissed one year into a five-year contract. That would have to be weighed against the declining fan and donor support if Lupoi is retained. And against the renewed optimism provided by hiring a new head coach.

Rivera and Lyons probably already know whether some wealthy but disappointed donors would be willing to pony up the $14.8 million needed to part ways with Lupoi without further taxing Cal’s athletic budget.

They probably have already done the preliminary research regarding whether Cal can attract the kind of head coach it needs if Lupoi is fired.

They should also know how a decision on Lupoi will affect Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s plans. Will Sagapolutele stay at Cal or transfer based on the status of Lupoi? Or will he transfer regardless of the decision on the head coach? Or can Sagapolutele return to NFL-caliber play under a new head coach if he stays? Or have Rivera and Lyons determined that Sagapolutele’s plans do not factor into their decision on Lupoi since Sagapolutele’s 2026 season did not provide the promise that his 2025 freshman season did?

Rivera and Lyons should have considered all that.

Are optics a consideration?

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A Cal loss to Pitt (6-5, 3-5 ACC) might make a decision to fire Lupoi more palatable to the public. It would put the Bears (3-8, 2-6 ACC) alone in last place in the final ACC standings standings. (North Carolina and Georgia Tech, the two other ACC teams with only two conference wins, play only eight ACC games this season and can finish no worse than 2-6 in the conference.) A 3-9 final overall record would be Cal’s worst in 13 years. That just looks and sounds bad.

But a Cal win Saturday might indicate progress is possible under Lupoi. It would show Lupoi has not lost control of a team that has lost five straight games but was able to pull an upset over a Pitt team that is favored by 9.5 points, according to FanDuel.

A lopsided Cal win would provide the positive ending that might make it a little tougher to fire Lupoi, who could then argue that he can grow as a head coach if given half a chance.

Maybe Rivera and Lyons will consider the crowd size of Saturday’s game in Berkeley to judge the support that remains. And perhaps they’ll consider whether those in attendance start booing or stay positive. Or will that even matter when thinking about the program’s long-term success?

Lupoi said after the Stanford game that he fully expects to be Cal’s head coach in 2027, so maybe he’s been given some indication of confidence from his higher-ups. Or is he just voicing the required opinion of any coach who can never declare surrender?

In any case, a decision on Lupoi should be made within a day or two after Saturday’s game because the first day of the signing period for class of 2027 recruits is next Wednesday. High school prospects deserve to know whether the coach to whom they made their commitment will be their coach next season.

Would four-star quarterback Dane Weber still sign with Cal on Wednesday if Lupoi is not the head coach?

Rivera and Lyons presumably already know the answer to that question too. They no doubt have already considered all the pros and cons of firing Lupoi.

The decision, we believe, has already been made.

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