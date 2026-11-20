Saturday’s Big Game in Berkeley between Cal and Stanford is a sellout, as it often is.



What could make the 129th Big Game different is that rain is expected, adding an element to this unpredictable rivalry.



Here is a preview of the game:



CAL (3-7, 2-5 ACC) vs. STANFORD (5-5, 3-4 ACC)



SITE: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California



WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.



TV: ACC Network -- Justin Kutcher (Play-by-Play), Max Browne (Analyst), Madison Fitzpatrick (Sideline Reporter)



RADIO: 810 AM -- Justin Allegri (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Ben Ross (Sideline Reporter)



BETTING LINE: Stanford is favored by 2.5 points according to FanDuel and DraftKings, as of Saturday morning. Over/under is 55.5 points, according to FanDuel.



WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon will be wet. The temperature will be about 54 degrees with a 31 percent chance of rain when the game begins at 4:0 p.m. Showers are likely to continue throughout the game, and the chance of rain increases to 77 percent at around halftime. The temperature will drop to about 50 degrees when the game ends Saturday night and the chance of rain will be about 50 percent at that point.



Cal-Stanford History



This will be the 129th meeting between Cal and Stanford in a rivalry that began in 1892. Stanford leads the series with a record of 66-51-11 in the 128 games. The Cardinal won last year’s game at Stanford 31-10, and that ended a four-game winning streak by the Bears in the Big Game. Justin Wilcox was fired as Cal's head coach the day after that game. The last time the game was played in Berkeley, in 2024, Cal won 24-21, thanks to a 98-yard touchdown drive directed by Fernando Mendoza in the closing moments of the game.



Stanford and Cal play for The Axe, which was designated as the trophy for the Big Game winner in 1933. The Cal-Stanford rivalry is the fifth-most-played active series between two FBS teams. The only active matchups with more games played are Minnesota-Wisconsin (135 meetings, with this year’s matchup on Saturday), Georgia-Auburn (131, have already met this season), North Carolina-Virginia (130 meetings with their next matchup Saturday), and Cincinnati-Miami-Ohio, which played each other for the 129th time earlier this season but are not scheduled to meet next year. Oregon and Oregon State have played each other 129 times but they are not scheduled to play each other this season.



CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Wide receiver Jordan King, tight end Dorian Thomas, defensive lineman Nate Burrell and running back Carter Vargas are out. Wide receiver Ian Strong, inside linebacker JD McKinley, safety Isaiah Crosby, safety Aiden Manutai, defensive back Daniel Harris, outside linebacker Justin Beadles and defensive lineman Ashun Shepphard are questionable. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, running back Adam Mohammed, defensive lineman Jayden Williams and offensive linemen Tyson Ruffins and Jacob Arop are probable.



STANFORD PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Outside linebacker Ernest Cooper is questionable. Wide receiver Nico Brown is probable. Those are the key players on Stanford long injury list.



Cal Storylines



---Cal is hoping to finish the season on a high note. If Cal wins its final two games, against Stanford and Pitt, it would finish with a 5-7 record. The Bears have not finished with a worse record than that since 2013, when Cal went 1-11. It would be the fifth time Cal went 5-7 in the 13 seasons since 2013. If Cal loses its final two games to wind up 3-9, it would be the Bears worst record since 2013.



---Tosh Lupoi is trying to become just the second of the last eight Cal head coaches to beat Stanford on his first try. Jeff Tedford, whose Bears beat Stanford in his first season as Cal head coach in 2002, is the only one of the previous seven who did it. Justin Wilcox, Sonny Dykes, Tom Holmore, Steve Mariucci, Keith Gilbertson and Bruce Snyder all lost their first Big Games while a Cal.



---Cal has lost four games in a row by a combined margin of 123 points, the largest margin of defeat over a four-game stretch in Cal history.



---The Bears are coming off a 36-7 loss to Virginia last week. Again the Bears were shut out in the second half and have been outscored 83-0 in the second half of their past three games.



---Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has had a disappointing season, ranking 10th in the ACC in passing yards per game and 13th in passer rating. However, he could break out against Stanford, which ranks 134th of 138 FBS schools in total defense and scoring defense, and ranks 128th in passing defense. Stanford is last in the ACC in sacks with 11, so Sagapolutele should have time to throw, which has not been the case in recent games.



---Cal is hoping for a breakout game from running back Adam Mohammed. The Bears rank 137th of 138 FBS teams in both rushing offense and rushing yard per carry, ahead of only Sam Houston in both categories. But Cal might be able to get its running game going against a Stanford defense that allows 5.4 yards per carry. No other ACC team allows more than 5.0 yards per carry.



---Bears freshman tight end Taimane Purcell has the look of a future star. He has had at least two catches in each of his past six games, amassing 19 receptions in that six-game stretch. He could have a big game against Stanford poor pass defense.



---Cal wide receiver Chase Hendricks tied a season low with just four receiver for 32 yard last week against Virginia, but he is capable of a big game against the Cardinal.



--Bears safety Kingston Lopa has five interceptions, which ranks tied for second in the nation, but he has not had a pick since the third game of the season.



---Cal has been assessed 796 penalty yards this season. Only four FBS schools have more .



Stanford Storylines



---Stanford needs to win one of its two remaining games, against Cal and SMU, to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. The seven-year bowl drought is the longest active streak among Power Four conference teams.



---Wins in Stanford’s final two games would give the Cardinal a winning conference record for the first time since 2020, when Stanford went 4-2 in the Pac-12 in that pandemic-shortened season. Stanford was picked to finish last in the ACC in the preseason media poll, so Stanford has already exceeded expectations.



---Stanford has played its best football in the second half of the season. After six games, the Cardinal was 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. Since then Stanford is 3-1 overall and 2-2 in the conference, including last week’s 40-22 road victory over Virginia Tech, ending the Cardinal’s 15-game road losing streak, which was the longest active losing streak among FBS schools. The Cardinal was averaged 32.25 points over the past four games, winning three of them.



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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

---Stanford running back Micah Ford rushed for 150 yards against Cal last year, and he is having a better season in 2026. He ranks second in the ACC in rushing with 900 yards and is likely to become the 10th Stanford player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season and the first since Bryce Love did it in 2017. Forde has been particularly productive lately, rushing for 550 yards in the Cardinal’s past four games. He and the Cardinal’s ground game could be a problem for the Cal defense, which yields an average of 5.0 rushing yards per carry, ranking 16th of 17 ACC teams in that category. Stanford had 233 rushing yards last week against Virginia Tech.



---Stanford quarterback Davis Warren throws the ball a lot. He leads the ACC and is fifth nationally in pass attempts (339), but has thrown just three interceptions. He ranks sixth in the ACC in passing yards per game.



---Tavita Pritchard is hoping to become the third of the past four first-year Stanford head coaches to beat Cal on his first try. Troy Taylor lost his first game against Cal, but David Shaw and Jim Harbaugh both won their first Big Games.



---Stanford has one of the worst defenses in the country, ranking 134th nationally in both total defense and scoring defense. The Cardinal defense has just 10 takeaways, which is more than only seven teams in the country. It is a wonder that the Cardinal has a .500 record at 5-5.



---The reporter who covers Stanford football answers five question about the Cardinal---



Cal Players to Watch



QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele – Just 141 passing yards and two interceptions last week against Virginia



WR Ian Strong – Cal’s second-leading receiver missed last week’s game with an injury and is questionable this week.



WR Chase Hendricks – His 65 catches rank fifth in the ACC



LB AJ Tuitele – Team leader in tackles with 65 and tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.0



S Kingston Lopa – Five interceptions, three pass breakups, 47 tackles.



RB Adam Mohammed – Despite limited playing time lately, Mohammed still leads the team in rushing with 404 yards



Stanford Players to Watch



RB Micah Ford – 900 rushing yards and 27 receptions this season. He had 150 rushing yards against Cal last year.



QB Davis Warren – He has thrown 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions.



S Charlie Eckhardt – He had 10 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble last week against Virginia Tech.



S Jay Green – He has 65 tackles, which is second among ACC safeties and fifth among ACC defensive backs.



WR Caden High – He has 38 receptions for 509 yards and 4 touchdowns.



LB Sam Mattingly – A special teams plyer when the 2026 season began, Mattingly did not become a starter at linebacker until the fifth game and is now tied for the team lead in tackles with 65.



CAL STATISTICS: Click here



CAL GAME NOTES: Click here



STANFORD STATISTICS: Click here



STANFORD GAME NOTES: Click here



JAKE'S PICK: Stanford 35, Cal 24



JEFF’S PICK: Cal 24, Stanford 22



HAROLD GUTMANN’S PICK (San Joe Mercury News): Stanford 31, Cal 27



TICKETS: Click here. StubHub: Click here. SeatGeek: Click here. The game is a sellout.



PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION: Click here



• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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