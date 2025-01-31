Cal Hires Jeff McDaniels as Assistant TE/OL Coach
Cal football continued its overhaul of its offensive coaching staff on Friday, when it announced that Eastern Washington receivers coach Jeff McDaniels has been hired as the Bears' assistant tight ends and offensive line coach.
McDaniels joined the Eastern Washington staff in 2023 after spending two seasons at Auburn as a senior offensive analyst helping to coach the Tigers' running backs, receivers and tight ends. He worked under Bryan Harsin when Harsin was Auburn's head coach. Harsin is now Cal's offensive coordinator.
At Eastern Washington this past season, McDaniels coached NFL prospect receiver Efton Chism III, who had 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. Chism has been playing on college all-star games recently and is expected to be taken in the NFL draft. He had 84 catches for 932 yards in 2023.
McDaniels, a graduate of Davidson College, presumably will assist offendsive line coach Famika Anae.
McDaniels is the sixth new offensive coach Cal has hired since the end of the 2024 season. The new coaches, besides McDaniels, include offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan Harsin, receivers coach Kyle Cefalo, offensive line coach Famika Anae, running backs coach Julian Griffin and senior offensive analyst Nick Rolovich.
The Bears relied heavily on the tight end position under Mike Bloesch, who was the Bears offensive coordinator this past season.
Cal also hired a new co-defensive backs coach in Allen Brown.
