Cal Hires Jeff McDaniels as Assistant TE/OL Coach

Bear Territory 🔵🟡🐻 Fired up for the opportunity from Coach Wilcox to join the @CalFootball staff as an Offensive Assistant Coach. Excited to be back with @CoachHarsin again & to be a part of this O staff! This is a 1st class program, staff & team of student-athletes!#GoBears pic.twitter.com/6l3sJ1Ao5B