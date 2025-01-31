Cal Sports Report

Cal Hires Jeff McDaniels as Assistant TE/OL Coach

McDaniels becomes the sixth new offensive assistant coach Justin Wilcox has hired since the 2024 football season ended

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Cal football continued its overhaul of its offensive coaching staff on Friday, when it announced that Eastern Washington receivers coach Jeff McDaniels has been hired as the Bears' assistant tight ends and offensive line coach.

McDaniels joined the Eastern Washington staff in 2023 after spending two seasons at Auburn as a senior offensive analyst helping to coach the Tigers' running backs, receivers and tight ends. He worked under Bryan Harsin when Harsin was Auburn's head coach. Harsin is now Cal's offensive coordinator.

At Eastern Washington this past season, McDaniels coached NFL prospect receiver Efton Chism III, who had 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. Chism has been playing on college all-star games recently and is expected to be taken in the NFL draft. He had 84 catches for 932 yards in 2023.

McDaniels, a graduate of Davidson College, presumably will assist offendsive line coach Famika Anae.

McDaniels is the sixth new offensive coach Cal has hired since the end of the 2024 season. The new coaches, besides McDaniels, include offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan Harsin, receivers coach Kyle Cefalo, offensive line coach Famika Anae, running backs coach Julian Griffin and senior offensive analyst Nick Rolovich.

The Bears relied heavily on the tight end position under Mike Bloesch, who was the Bears offensive coordinator this past season.

Cal also hired a new co-defensive backs coach in Allen Brown.

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

