Cal Hosts Illinois-Chicago in First-Round NIT Game

Cal did not get into the NCAA tournament, but the Bears got an invitation to the 32-team National Invitation Tournament and will play a first-round game at home on Wednesday.

This is Cal's first postseason appearance since 2017.

The Bears (21-11) will face Illinois-Chicago (UIC) in its opening game at Haas Pavilion in a March 18 game that will start at 8 p.m. Pacific time and will be televised on ESPN2. UIC has a 19-15 record and finished with a 12-8 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Flames reached the title game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, but lost to Northern Iowa 84-69.

UIC is led by Elijah Crawford, who is averaging 14.1 points and scored 28 points in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game.

Cal is the No. 2 seed in the eight-team Albuquerque Regional, and if the Bears win their opener they would play a second-round game on Sunday, March 22, against the winner of a first-round game between Saint Joseph's and third-seeded Colorado State.

Quarterfinal games will be played March 24 and 25 at home sites, with the four regional winners advancing to the April 2 semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The NIT championship game will be played on April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

NIT Albuquerque regional bracket | NIT website

This will be Cal's 10th appearance in the NIT, and the Bears have a 13-8 record in the event.

Here is how Cal fared in previous NIT appearances:

2017: Lost 73-66 to Cal State Bakersfield in first round

2014: Beat Utah Valley and Arkansas, then lost in quarterfinals to SMU, 65-57

2011: Beat Mississippi, lost at Colorado 89-72

2008: Beat New Mexico, then lost to Ohio State 73-56

2000: Beat Long Beach State and Georgetown, then lost 76-59 to Wake Forest in Greensboro, North Carolina.

1999: Won NIT: Beat Fresno State, DePaul, Colorado State, Oregon and Clemson in the title game 61-60 at Madison Square Garden.

1989: Beat Hawaii, then lost at UConn.

1987: Beat Cal State Fullerton, beat at Oregon State, lost at Arkansas-Little Rock 80-73 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

1986: Lost to Loyola Marymount 80-75