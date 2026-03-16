Cal Hosts Illinois-Chicago in First-Round NIT Game
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Cal did not get into the NCAA tournament, but the Bears got an invitation to the 32-team National Invitation Tournament and will play a first-round game at home on Wednesday.
This is Cal's first postseason appearance since 2017.
The Bears (21-11) will face Illinois-Chicago (UIC) in its opening game at Haas Pavilion in a March 18 game that will start at 8 p.m. Pacific time and will be televised on ESPN2. UIC has a 19-15 record and finished with a 12-8 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Flames reached the title game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, but lost to Northern Iowa 84-69.
UIC is led by Elijah Crawford, who is averaging 14.1 points and scored 28 points in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game.
Cal is the No. 2 seed in the eight-team Albuquerque Regional, and if the Bears win their opener they would play a second-round game on Sunday, March 22, against the winner of a first-round game between Saint Joseph's and third-seeded Colorado State.
Quarterfinal games will be played March 24 and 25 at home sites, with the four regional winners advancing to the April 2 semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The NIT championship game will be played on April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
This will be Cal's 10th appearance in the NIT, and the Bears have a 13-8 record in the event.
Here is how Cal fared in previous NIT appearances:
2017: Lost 73-66 to Cal State Bakersfield in first round
2014: Beat Utah Valley and Arkansas, then lost in quarterfinals to SMU, 65-57
2011: Beat Mississippi, lost at Colorado 89-72
2008: Beat New Mexico, then lost to Ohio State 73-56
2000: Beat Long Beach State and Georgetown, then lost 76-59 to Wake Forest in Greensboro, North Carolina.
1999: Won NIT: Beat Fresno State, DePaul, Colorado State, Oregon and Clemson in the title game 61-60 at Madison Square Garden.
1989: Beat Hawaii, then lost at UConn.
1987: Beat Cal State Fullerton, beat at Oregon State, lost at Arkansas-Little Rock 80-73 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
1986: Lost to Loyola Marymount 80-75
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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.