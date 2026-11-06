Report Suggests Cal Football Under Tosh Lupoi 'Is Mired in Chaos'

A report from The Athletic this week titled “Inside Cal’s messy first year under Tosh Lupoi: How a season that began with hope spiraled” indicates that the Cal football program under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi “has been mired in chaos” and that “there is a rift is a rift between Lupoi and [GM Ron] Rivera.”

It reported there was a meeting this week involving chancellor Rich Lyons, Lupoi and Rivera, which, of course, sparked all kind of rumors.

Rivera added some opinions on his weekly radio interview with KNBR this week that opened some eyes as well.

Cal’s 2026 season has been a major disappointment for Cal, especially since the expectations and anticipation were so high coming into the season. The hiring of Lupoi sparked more optimism about the football program than has been seen at Cal in decades.

The expectations were too high, and a number of things have not worked out. Lupoi hired two young coordinators who had never been coordinators at any level. Michael Hunthings has been doing acceptable work as the defensive coordinator, but Lupoi replaced offensive coordinator and play-caller Jordan Somerville with Pat McCann as the offensive play-caller at halftime of the UNLV game. Cal's offense has struggled all season, despite hope that the offense would be Cal's strength with the return of quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and the addition of some key skill-position pieces.

However, Sagapolutele has not been as effective as he was last season as a freshman, and the offense has been ineffective for the most part, averaging 21.9 points, which ranks 15th in the ACC.

Lupoi made another move that was second-guessed when he started Jackson Brousseau at quarterback against Wake Forest instead of Sagapolutele when Sagapolutele was available. Lupoi based his decision on Brousseau’s efficient play in the previous week’s 25-20 upset of Virginia Tech when Sagapolutele was still in the concussion protocol.

If Brousseau and Cal had been successful against Wake Forest, Lupoi might have been deemed a genius. But Brousseau did not perform well and Cal lost 41-7. When Sagapolutele entered the game in the third quarter with Cal trailing 41-0 and put up impressive numbers in what was essentially mop-up duty, the decision to start Brousseau over a player considered a pro prospect was criticized.

The Athletic added this regarding Sagapolutele’s future at Cal.

“It’s considered unlikely that he returns to Berkeley in 2027.”

One thing that has been out of Lupoi’s control is the number of injuries Cal has had. Every team has injuries, and the best teams can win despite being without key players. However, the number of key players who have been unavailable for the Bears makes Lupoi’s job as a new head coach that much more challenging.

Cal has lost its past three games – against Wake Forest, SMU and North Carolina State – by lopsided margins, dropping Cal’s record to 3-6. It means Cal has to win all three of its remaining games to become bowl-eligible for the fourth straight year and have a chance at a winning season. It was assumed those goals would be the bare minimum accomplishments this season, with donors and supporters having loftier goals when the season began.

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The fact that UCLA beat Cal 45-24 in the opener and is now ranked No. 5 in the country under first-year coach Bob Chesney make the comparison to Cal and Lupoi appear even worse.

So when there was a meeting this week involving Lyons, Lupoi and Rivera rumors spread. Lyons has been heavily involved in the Cal football program, and has been consistently saying that Cal can and should have a winning football program.

The Athletic reported that everyone involved stated that Lupoi’s job is not in jeopardy at this point.

Lupoi signed a five-year deal that reportedly pays him $4 million this season and will increase to $5 million by his fifth season at Cal.

Rivera may have added some fuel to the fire during his radio interview his week when he said this about Lupoi:

“He has bumped his head a lot. We have talked a lot, tried to give him a lot of advice, point him in the right direction. Some of it, he’s been very receptive, and other portions of it, he hasn’t. And it’s those things that sometimes you’ve gotta learn for yourself before you think, ‘Oh wow, this is it.’ But I’d like to continue to stress that this is a guy that’s learning, growing. But now it’s time. These last three games, hopefully four, the trajectory has to be going north. We have to show that we are growing, there has been some growth and development of our players, our team, and the culture is getting stronger. Those are all things that you have to have going forward.”

Indeed a lot of young head coaches struggle in their first year as a head coach, and Lupoi is struggling. How Cal performs in the final three game will have a lasting effect on how Lupoi is viewed.

He has made some dramatic moves to try to turn things around. If those things had led to wins, he would look like someone who can fix problems. When they don’t work – and most have not worked – it appears he is panicking.

A person in his first year as a head coach is going to make mistakes, and Cal had to know that when it hired Lupoi. Expecting him to be an instant success simply because he is a Cal alumnus and has had success as a defensive coordinator at high-profile football programs would be short-sighted.

And Lupoi’s greatest asset when he was hired was his ability to recruit, and that aspect has not had a chance to make an impact on the field yet. He has a top-30 recruiting class expected to sign with Cal in December, and presumably that could mean brighter days ahead.

However, bad publicity like what Cal and Lupoi received this week from The Athletic creates a narrative that can be difficult to overcome.

Here is the second paragraph of the The Athletic’s report:

“As bad as the on-field product has been, behind the scenes, first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi’s program has been mired in chaos, multiple program sources told The Athletic. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to protect relationships and offer honest insight.”