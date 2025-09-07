Former Cal Quarterback Enjoys a Special Family Moment
Fernando Mendoza accomplished something Saturday that he couldn’t have done at Cal.
The former Golden Bears quarterback got to play in a game with his younger brother.
Mendoza threw four touchdown passes and redshirt freshman Alberto Mendoza threw one in mop-up duty as No. 23 Indiana (2-0) crushed Kennesaw State 56-9. Fernando Mendoza already had thrown for 245 yards when he got pulled from the field in the middle of a fourth-quarter possession.
They became the first brothers to each throw a touchdown pass in the same game in 10 years.
"As a competitor, for a split second I was like I want to score again. Then I realized my little brother was going in,” Mendoza said. "That was amazing to be here with him and have that partnership that we're working together.”
Here’s a look at how Week 2 of the season treated other former Golden Bears:
— DeSEAN JACKSON, Delaware State Hornets: The former Cal star and NFL wide receiver earned his first head coaching victory with a 37-32 win over Albany in a game that lasted 7 1/2 hours because of two weather delays. The HBCU school prevailed when running back Kaiden Bennett scored on a 27-yard run with 34 seconds left. Delaware State lost 35-17 to Delaware in Jackson’s debut a week ago.
— JACK ENDRIES, TE, Texas: The former Cal walk-on had just two catches but made them count for touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards as Texas bounced back from its loss at Ohio State to rout San Jose State 38-7.
— JAYDN OTT, RB, Oklahoma: Apparently still dealing with a shoulder injury, Ott had four rushes for 9 yards as the No. 18 Sooners dispatched No. 15 Michigan 23-13. "I know he was banged up last year, was banged up in camp and but looks to be close to 100 percent,” coach Max Venables told Oklahoma Sooners on SI earlier in the week. “And when he's at his best, we've all seen — people that know his journey, you know what he's capable of. So he's a real weapon, and I think he'll play a real factor in our season moving forward.”
— JAIVIAN THOMAS, RB, UCLA: The Oakland-born junior rushed five times for 43 yards in the Bruins’ 30-23 loss to UNLV.
— JUSTIN WILLIAMS-THOMAS, RB, Marshall: Rushed eight times for 61 yards and a TD in the Thundering Herd’s 21-20 loss to Missouri State.
— NYZIAH HUNTER, WR, Nebraska: Hunter caught four passes for 82 yards in the Cornhuskers’ 68-0 win over Akron.
— JONATHAN BRADY, WR, Indiana: Brady caught one pass for 12 yards and returned a punt 35 yards in the Hoosiers’ 56-9 win over Kennesaw State.
— TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, WR, Utah: Merritweather had three catches for 37 yards in the Utes’ 63-9 manhandling of Cal Poly.
— MIKEY MATTHEWS, WR, UCLA: Mathews had four receptions for 34 yards in the Bruins’ 30-23 loss to UNLV.
— HUNTER BARTH, LB, Stanford: Barth made five tackles, including a sack and a second tackle for loss in the Cardinal’s 27-3 loss at BYU.
— NATE RUTCHENA, LB, UC Davis: The one-time Cal walk-on had four tackles, including one TFL, in the Aggies’ 70-10 defeat Washington.
