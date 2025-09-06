Cal-Texas Southern Thread: In Home Debut, Bears Seek 2-0 Start
Cal has never lost to an FBS team. Texas Southern has neer beaten an FBS opponent.
We don't expect any of that to change when the Bears (1-0) open their home schedule against the Tigers (0-1) of the SWAC. Kickoff is 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
But we do have questions about today's matchup. Five of them:
-- Will freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele play with the same efficiency as he did in the Bears' 34-15 win at Oregon State, where he had three touchdown passes and no turnovers?
-- Can the Bears impose their will up front and establish a more potent run game after three backs combined for the modest total of 100 yards on 27 attempts at OSU?
-- Can the defense amp up its pressure on the quarterback after collecting just one sack last week?
-- Will the tight end position continue to be a weapon for the Bears, who got two touchdown catches from the position at Oregon State for the first time since 2021?
-- Will the Bears generate such a big lead that No. 2 quarterback Devin Brown, the transfer from Ohio State, get some playing time?
Check us out all afternoon for in-game updates.
COIN FLIP: Cal wins the toss and elects to receive the opening kickoff. The Bears will defend the north end zone.
Pre-game reading:
Our Cal vs. Texas Southern game preview
Has Cal already filled its big vacancy at tight end?
How chocolate chip cookies have helped Cal develop its chemistry
Texas Southern radio analyst answers our 5 Questions
Cal borrows from Raiders' Black Hole to create Black Bears cheering section
Four ways freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele can be better still