Cal-Texas Southern Thread: In Home Debut, Bears Seek 2-0 Start

The Golden Bears have never lost to an FBS foe; the Tigers have never beaten an FBS team

Jeff Faraudo

Cal defensive back Isaiah Crosby tackles an Oregon State ball carrier
Cal defensive back Isaiah Crosby tackles an Oregon State ball carrier / Photo by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos
Cal has never lost to an FBS team. Texas Southern has neer beaten an FBS opponent.

We don't expect any of that to change when the Bears (1-0) open their home schedule against the Tigers (0-1) of the SWAC. Kickoff is 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

But we do have questions about today's matchup. Five of them:

-- Will freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele play with the same efficiency as he did in the Bears' 34-15 win at Oregon State, where he had three touchdown passes and no turnovers?

-- Can the Bears impose their will up front and establish a more potent run game after three backs combined for the modest total of 100 yards on 27 attempts at OSU?

-- Can the defense amp up its pressure on the quarterback after collecting just one sack last week?

-- Will the tight end position continue to be a weapon for the Bears, who got two touchdown catches from the position at Oregon State for the first time since 2021?

-- Will the Bears generate such a big lead that No. 2 quarterback Devin Brown, the transfer from Ohio State, get some playing time?

Check us out all afternoon for in-game updates.

COIN FLIP: Cal wins the toss and elects to receive the opening kickoff. The Bears will defend the north end zone.

Pre-game reading:

Our Cal vs. Texas Southern game preview

Has Cal already filled its big vacancy at tight end?

How chocolate chip cookies have helped Cal develop its chemistry

Texas Southern radio analyst answers our 5 Questions

Cal borrows from Raiders' Black Hole to create Black Bears cheering section 

Four ways freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele can be better still 

Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

