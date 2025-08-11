Cal LB Cade Uluave Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
Cal linebacker Cade Uluave was one of 90 players nationwide named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, which was released on Monday. He is one of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference players on the list.
The Bednarik Award goes to the top defensive player in college football at the end of the season.
Uluave, a junior from South Jordan, Utah, has been a starter at Cal since midway through his freshman year, when he was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023 and was named to several Freshman All-America teams. In 13 games as a freshman, Uluave was credited with 66 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
In 2024 as a sophomore, Uluave missed four games because of injury and was limited in a few others. That year, he was credited with 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, half a sack, one interception, two pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.
The Phil Steele preseason college football magazine projected Uluave as a third-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection for 2025. However, Uluave was not named to the preseason first-team ACC team in the ACC media poll.
Head coach Justin Wilcox mentioned this summer that Uluave might be used on offense, and Uluave arrived at Cal as a running back as a freshman before being switched to linebacker. Uluave said he’s be open playing on offense this season if asked to do so.
The Bears have overhauled their roster and their coaching staff after last season‘s 6-7 finish, and Uluave is one of the few players who seems to have a starting spot assured. Outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch and defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina are expected to be starters too, but every other starting spot on defense and offense seems to be up in the air.
The Bears went 6-7 last year and have not had a winning season since 2019. They were picked to finish 15th in the 17-team ACC in the preseason media poll.
Cal opens its 2025 season on August 30 with a road night game against Oregon State. The Bears’ first four games are nonconference contests before their play their first ACC game of the season against Boston College on the road on September 27.
Recent articles:
What did Celtics legend Bob Cousy say about Jaylen Brown?
New Cal RB Brandon High Jr., already knew the Bears' running backs coach
Cal's new tight end hoping his fourth school is the charm
Ex-Cal star Craig Woodson shows his special-team skills in NFL preseason game