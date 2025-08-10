Cal Transfer RB Brandon High Jr., Was Familiar With Bears RB Coach
When running back Brandon High Jr. transferred from Texas-San Antonio to Cal in April he was not heading to a completely unfamiliar situation.
Three months earlier, Cal had hired Julian Griffin as the Bears running back coach after Griffin had spent the previous five seasons as Texas-San Antonio’s running backs coach.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound High had been recruited by Griffin since High’s junior year of high school in Spring, Texas, then spent his first two college seasons working with Griffin as his running backs coach. Griffin’s familiarity with High and his family played a role in High’s decision to come to Cal.
“Obviously I had a connection with the coach,” High said, “and I saw it was an opportunity, and I’m all in for opportunities.”
There is indeed an opportunity for running backs at Cal after the Bears’ top five running backs from 2024, including Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas, left by way of the transfer portal after the 2024 season.
High is one of three transfers – along with LJ Johnson Jr. and Kendrick Raphael – competing for playing time at running back along with redshirt freshman Jamaal Wiley and incoming freshman Anthony League.
High has one advantage over the other two transfers: He is a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of college eligibility remaining.
He gained 15 yards in two games as a true freshman at UTSA before redshirting that season, and he rushed for 495 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2024 as a redshirt freshman in 2024.
“I feel like I’m a pretty balanced back,” High said. “I can get into the open field, take it to the house, I can get the short yards, protect the quarterback.”
Does he expect to be the Bears’ starting running back this season?
“I don’t know yet, but I’m going to try to put my all in, show what I can do,” High said.
Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin has said he plans to rotate two running backs in a game, with a third running back getting playing time occasionally. High would be content if he is part of a three-man running back rotation.
“Whatever it takes for the team to win,” he said.
Like many players High had an agent deal with the contract and revenue-sharing payments coming from Cal. But also like many players, High did not focus on the money.
“Yeah, I have an agent,” High said. “but he just read over the contract to make sure it was a good deal for me.
“People threw offers at me, but really try not to look into that . . . We’re in more for the opportunity than the money.”
