Cal Lineman Matthew Wykoff Enters Transfer Portal
Cal offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, who played in 25 games for the Golden Bears, announced on social media on Sunday that he is entering to transfer portal.
Wykoff is unlikely to play in Cal's bowl game, which is most likely the LA Bowl.
Wykoff was a versatile offensive lineman who played both center and guard for the Golden Bears. He played in every game this season and started three of them -- UC Davis, Auburn and San Diego State.
In 2023 he played in all 13 games and started 12 of them, all at left guard.
Wykoff played played two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Cal following the 2022 seasons.
Cal was beset by injuries on the offensive line, causing the Bears to use a number of starting lineups in its front five. The Bears were expected to rely on its running game this season, but partly because of injuries and ineffectiveness by the offensive line, Cal ranks 14th among the 17 ACC teams in rushing offense.
This is the time of year that a lot of players will be entering the transfer portal, and Wykoff is unlikley to be the last Cal player to do so before Cal plays its bowl game.
