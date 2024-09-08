Cal Notebook: Nyziah Hunter Zooms From Third String to Headliner
No one saw this coming. But there he is in the NCAA statistics, tied for fourth nationally with three touchdown catches after two games.
Cal wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, a redshirt freshman from Salinas, was penciled in as a third-stringer on the depth chart in August. He admits he wasn’t even sure he’d get on the field this season.
But the Bears’ wide receiver room, restocked with transfers this season, was hit by a wave a fall camp injuries that kept newcomers Tobias Merriweather (Notre Dame) and Kyion Grayes (Ohio State) on the shelf through two games and has limited Mikey Matthews (Utah).
As a result, Hunter suddenly was part of the mix. He caught a touchdown in his first college game a week ago against UC Davis and belief in himself has grown.
“Those two touchdowns, it just felt natural,” he said after Saturday’s 21-14 win at Auburn, where he caught TD passes of 19 and 13 yards from Fernando Mendoza.
“Going into this game I had a mindset knowing I was going to score again and just show the world we’ve got a good offense. It felt good.”
Mendoza certainly can relate after beginning last season as the Bears’ No. 3 quarterback.
“He was a third-string guy at the beginning of fall camp but he worked and worked and worked,” Mendoza said. “Nyziah and I talked a lot because it’s a situation I was in last year, similar to his, starting out third string and then playing a pivotal role in the team. So I’m extremely proud of him.”
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, in the video at the top of this story, was asked about the growth of Mendoza and sophomore running back Jaivian Thomas since a year ago.
Without prompting, Wilcox folded Hunter into the conversation.
“The number one thing that shows up environments like this . . . when the lights are on and there’s 80-whatever thousand people there and it’s loud, (with) some guys that gives them energy,” Wilcox said. “I think Nyziah’s like that.”
Takeaway kings
A year after sharing the NCAA lead with 27 takeaways, Cal’s defense already has forced opponents into eight turnovers. That’s tied for the most in FBS, along with Illinois and Oklahoma.
The Bears’ seven interceptions are two more than any team in the country, and their plus-7 turnover margin is tied for the top spot.
Senior cornerback Nohl Williams shares the FBS lead with Maryland’s Glendon Miller, each with three picks.
Blue and Gold at Jordan-Hare
The Bears overcame nearly two-touchdown underdog status to win on the road in front of a capacity crowd of 88,043 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It was the biggest crowd Cal has faced since Sept, 19, 2015, when Jared Goff and the Bears beat Texas 45-44 in front of 91,568 at Austin.
Among the sea of white-clad Auburn fans in one corner of the stadium was a throng of reportedly 5,000 Cal boosters, most of whom trekked across the country to watch the game.
Wilcox and his players made mention of the support.
“That was the loudest group of 5,000 people I’ve heard if that was the number. It seemed like a lot more than that,” Wilcox said. “Obviously, an incredible venue. We knew coming in it would be a great environment . . . loud. That’s why you play college football, to be in these environments.
“To be able to run off the field and see all those smiling faces right there in the corner, wearing blue and gold, that was special. Thank you all who came out and who couldn’t come that watched on TV. We appreciate all you Old Blues, and young blues.”
Not all is perfect
Sure, Cal is 2-0 and life is good in Berkeley after a victory in SEC country.
But the Bears are far from a finished product. In particular, while they have turned the ball over just once in two games, their offense still is doing just enough to win so far.
Here are Cal’s NCAA rankings through two games:
— 87th in passing offense at 206.0 yards per game
— 89th in scoring offense at 26.0 points
— 108th in rushing yards at 100.5 yards
— 111th in total offense at 306.5 yards
The biggest concern is the offensive line, where starters Sioape Vatikani and Will McDonald have yet to see the field due to injuries. Their absence is being felt.
Cal struggled to run the ball all day at Auburn — save for Thomas’ game-clinching 32-yard TD burst — and once the Tigers figured that out, they shifted their focus to sending a heavier pass rush at Mendoza.
It hasn’t helped that star running back Jaydn Ott played Saturday on an ankle he sprained a week earlier against UC Davis. But Ott, who rushed 10 times for 11 yards against Auburn, has found minimal running room in either game.
Next up: San Diego State visits
Cal plays under the lights for the first time Saturday when San Diego State (1-1) visits Memorial Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. If getting home after midnight doesn’t appeal to you, the game will be televised on ESPN.
The Aztecs are coming off a 21-0 home loss to Oregon State in which they were outgained 420 yards to 179, managed just seven first downs and had possession of the ball for fewer than 19 minutes.
Cal and SDSU are 4-4 all-time, most recently squaring off in 2016, when the Aztecs won 45-40 on their way to an 11-3 season.