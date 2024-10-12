Cal-Pitt Game Thread: Golden Bears Must Slow Red-Hot QB Eli Holstein
Cal faces one of the nation’s hottest quarterback on Saturday afternoon, and at least one college football writer is convinced Pitt redshirt freshman Eli Holstein will feast on the Bears’ defense.
"The former Alabama five-star recruit ranks eighth in passing yards per game (313.4) and the No. 22 Panthers face the same Cal pass defense that just surrendered over 400 yards through the air to (Miami’s Cam) Ward,” Manny Navarro of The Athletic wrote. Holstein “has thrown for 300-plus yards in four of the Panthers’ five games. He goes for 400-plus Saturday with four scores and leads Pitt to its first 6-0 mark since 1982.”
Certainly Holstein and the Panthers (5-0,1-0 ACC) will present a challenge for the Bears (3-2, 0-2), who are coming off a painful 39-38 defeat to Miami. Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon talks in the video above about what has made Holstein so effective.
The Bears counter with a defense that got lit up in the fourth quarter against Miami but entered the week leading the nation with 11 interceptions.
Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT at Pittsburgh on ESPN and we’ll follow the action throughout. Check back for updates and statistical breakdowns.
In the meantime, some pre-game reading:
