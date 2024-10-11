Pitt QB Predicted to Star vs. Cal
PITTSBURGH -- No. 22 Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has had a great season so far and is now in ACC play, facing off against Cal at Acrisure Stadium this weekend.
Holstein has completed 113-of-172 passes, 65.7%, for 1,567 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also having 48 carries for 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
He ranks third in the ACC with both passing yards per game and passing touchdowns and ranks No. 8 and tied for No. 5 in the FBS in those categories, repsectively. He is also fourth in the ACC and No. 15 in the FBS with a 167.52 passing efficiency.
Holstein played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
He also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at Acrisure Stadium, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34.
Holstein had another great games in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
The 381 passing yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 passing yards that Alex Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
Manny Navarro of The Athletic is bullish on Holstein against the Golden Bears this weekend and predicted him to have the most passing yards in the FBS in Week 7.
15 quarterbacks have thrown for over 400 yards in the FBS this season. He also mentioned that both Cam Ward of No. 6 Miami has a bye and Chanlder Morris of North Texas faces an FAU defense that hasn't allowed a quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards, so he picked Holstein.
"The former Alabama five-star recruit ranks eighth in passing yards per game (313.4) and the No. 22 Panthers face the same Cal pass defense that just surrendered over 400 yards through the air to Ward. Pitt is a 3.5-point favorite at home against the Bears and has thrown for 300-plus yards in four of the Panthers’ five games. He goes for 400-plus Saturday with four scores and leads Pitt to its first 6-0 mark since 1982."
Holstein has also completed three touchdown passes in his first five games of the season, the first Pitt quarterback to do so in program history.
He is also the first Pitt freshman quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in four games since Van Pelt did it in 1989 and to have a 5-0 record since Dan Marino did in 1979.
This matchup vs. Cal will serve as the first in almost 60 years and is also the ACC home opener for Holstein and Pitt.
