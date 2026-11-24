Cal fans have discovered that it's difficult to guess what offensive approach the Bears will present in a given game because it seems to change nearly every week. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, whose Panthers (6-5, 3-5 ACC) face Cal (3-8, 2-6 ACC) in Berkely in both teams' regular-season finale on Saturday, doesn't know what to expect either.

"One thing I can say about their offense, it seems like it's the flavor of the week," Narduzzi said during his Monday press conference. "They've played three quarterbacks, like we have. They have a running quarterback [Dominic Ingrassia] they like to come in with. JK [Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele] can do it all. I won't pronounce his last name; I won't do that to him. Then they got a running quarterback, then they got a throwing quarterback, No. 11 [Jackson Brousseau].

"It's a flavor of the week, and it almost seems like their focusing on that defensive, that if their playing a really good run defense, what are they going to do? They're going to throw it a lot more. I think they went down to Virginia Tech and threw it 59 times. [Cal actually threw 43 passes against Virginia Tech, but did throw 59 passes against UNLV.] If they're playing a team that they think they can run the ball against, like they felt like against Stanford, they had a bunch of different stuff lined up, like two tight ends, quarterback running the ball, all that. So I expect against our run defense, which will be the best run defense they'll face this year, on paper, I expect the ball to be thrown 60 times in the game. So that's what we'll prepare for."

Cal's offensive approach seems to change from game to game. Brousseau started two games, including one in which Sagapolutele was available. Against Stanford, Ingassia was the starting quarterback, with Sagapolutele spread out to a wide receiver position to begin the game. Sagapolutele was switched to taking snaps and throwing the ball late in the firs half. Cal continued to have Ingrassia taking snaps to start the second half before going back to Sagapolutele. Coach Tosh Lupoi said Sagapolutele's ankle injury, which kept him out of practice much of the week, as well as the threat of rain on Saturday were the reasons why Sagapolutele did not start Saturday's game at the quarterback position.

Against Stanford, Cal often used a wild cat formation in which the snap went directly to the running back, in most cases Adam Mohammed, something the Bears had rarely done previously.

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Narduzzi is expecting Sagapolutele to be Cal's starting quarterback against his team, but he said he will have to see how things play out this week to determine who Pitt's starting quarterback will be on Saturday.

Pitt started the season 5-0 with Mason Heintschel as its starting quarterback. But Heintschel suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game, and the Panthers have gone 1-5 since. Second-string quarterback Holden Geriner was the starter this past week in Pitt's 42-10 loss to Louisville, but he was replaced in the third quarter by freshman Corey Dailey, who had started the previous week's game against Florida State when Geriner was sidelined with an injury.

Neither Geriner nor Dailey has been great. Each of them has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Cal is riding a five-game loing streak, and would like to end that slide in its final game of the season. How Cal performs in that game migh have an effect of Tosh Lupoi's job status.

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