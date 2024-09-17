Cal RB Jaydn Ott 'Probable' for Florida State Game
Cal running back Jaydn Ott, two key members of the Bears’ offensive line and outside linebacker David Reese are likely to be back for Saturday’s game at Florida State after missing this past Saturday’s contest against San Diego State.
Cal’s two projected starting wide receivers – Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes – are still sidelined and won’t play against Florida State (0-3) and starting nickelback Matthew Littlejohn is likely to miss his third straight game.
But it appears the Bears (3-0) will be healthier than they were in the 31-10 victory over San Diego State.
----Cal is a 2.5-point underdog to Florida State at most betting sites as of Tuesday afternoon----
Ott, guard Sioape Vatikani, center Will McDonald and Reese were all described as “probable” for the Florida State game by Cal head coach Justin Wilcox on Tuesday. That does not guarantee they will play on Saturday, but it means there’s better than a 50-50 chance that they’ll be available.
Last week, Ott was called “probable” for the game against San Diego State, but he did not play. However, with another week to recover from his ankle injury, the odds are better that he will play this weekend.
Jaivian Thomas stepped in as the staring running back this past Saturday and had a big game with 169 rushing yards. But the Bears would still like to have Ott available for their first ACC game.
“Obviously we want to get Jaydn back and get him going,” Wilcox said Tuesday. “That’s primary.”
Ott has rushed for just 60 yards in his two games, but he is a big-play threat who was the Pac-12’s leading rusher last season. He is also a more accomplished pass-protector, an area in which Thomas needs some work.
Cal’s running game and pass protection may get a boost with the likely return of Vatikani and McDonald. Vatikani is probably Cal’s best offensive lineman when he’s healthy, and he and McDonald, who was projected to be the starting center when the season began, missed the first three games.
But for the first time, they were described as “probable” by Wilcox on Tuesday. Pass protection was a major problem for the Bears this past Saturday, when quarterback Fernando Mendoza was sacked six times, including two vicious hits. Getting those two linemen back might help hold off the Seminoles, who have recorded six sacks this season.
Reese missed this past game with an injury, but his likely return and could help Cal’s pass rush. Reese had a team-leading 6.5 sacks last year, and Florida State has allowed its quarterback to be sacked eight times this season.
Although Merriweather and Grayes are out this week and Littlejohn is likely to sidelined, Wilcox said Tuesday that he expects all three to be ready to play at some point this season.
