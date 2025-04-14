Cal RB Justin Williams-Thomas Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Cal running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who has been plagued by injuries since he transferred to Cal from Tennessee two years ago, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports and 247 Sports.
The transfer portal for football opens on Wednesday.
Williams-Thomas played in just three games for the Golden Bears in 2024, but did not have any carries or any receptions. The 6-foot, 200-pound Williams-Thomas is from Dallas, Texas. He was listed as a redshirt sophomore during the Bears’ recent spring workouts so presumably he has three years of eligibility remaining.
Williams-Thomas did not play in any of Cal’s first seven games of 2023 as he recovered from a leg injury that had also prevented him from participating in the Bears’ 2023 spring football workouts. However, he played in the final six games of the 2023 season and had 21 rushing attempts for 91 yards, a 4.3 yards-per-carry average. Williams-Thomas also had one catch for 7 yards that season.
He played in three games off the bench as a true freshman at Tennessee in 2022 before sitting out the rest of the season so he could redshirt and not have the season could against his eligibility. He had 11 carries for 37 yards that season.
Justin-Williams was not expected to get a lot of playing time in 2025 for Cal unless injuries affected the Bears’ depth at the running back position. Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas are expected to get most the playing time at running back for the Bears next fall.
Recent articles:
On Rory McIlroy's big day, four Cal alums complete their week at the Masters
Is Cal football about to lose Jack Endries, one of its most productive players?
Cal's Alekna breaks the world record in the discus
Cal wraps up spring football with a public scrimmage; no pecking order for the quarterbacks
Cal rugby powers past Arizona, to face Saint Mary's in national semifinal