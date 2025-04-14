Report: Cal TE Jack Endries Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Cal tight end Jack Endries, who came to Berkeley as a walk-on but was Cal’s leading receiver this past season, is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
The spring transfer portal opens on Wednesday, and assuming Endries does in fact enter the transfer portal as expected, this would be a significant loss for the Golden Bears. He will be a redshirt junior in 2025, so he has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.
Last month, Pro Football Focus ranked Endries as the nation’s second-best returning tight end for the 2025 season..
Endries was Cal’s leading receiver this past season when he had 56 receptions for 623 yards and two touchdowns, and he was third on the team in receptions in 2023 as a redshirt freshman when he recorded 35 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns.
Endries is a Bay Area product from Danville, California, and he attended Monte Vista High School. He came to Cal as a non-scholarship player but turned into a star, earning a scholarship after his redshirt freshman season. Now he has an opportunity to earn in the neighborhood of a million dollars at his next school in NIL (name, image and likeness) money.
Many colleges are trying to get transfers to sign with their school before the court approves the revenue-sharing agreement, which is expected to be approved in the next few days..
