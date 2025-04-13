Cal Wraps Up Spring Workouts With Public Scrimmage
Three quarterbacks vying for the starting job at Cal got the chance to show their stuff Saturday as the Bears wrapped up four weeks if spring practice.
Ohio State transfer Devin Brown, freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and returning redshirt freshman EJ Caminong took turns running the offense during the two-hour Spring Showcase scrimmage in front of perhaps 500 fans at Memorial Stadium.
Coach Justin Wilcox some of what he saw from each of them in new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin’s system. But no one was surprised when he declined to provide any sort of pecking order after 16 practices.
“They’ve all shown some impressive things on the football field and in the meeting room,” Wilcox says in the video at the top of this story. “All of them have another step they can take and will take before we get to the first game. Very, very pleased with that quarterback room and what Coach Harsin has done with those guys.
“We’ve put a lot of stuff on them. We’re going to push the envelope there and by the time we get to the season there’s going to be things we can pick and choose from for those guys and for our offense that we feel really good about."
Asked specifically about Sagapolutele, Wilcox provided an assessment in the video above.
The Bears will return for fall camp in August in preparation for their Aug. 30 season opener at Oregon State.
Wilcox on prowess of coaching staff
Wilcox talks in the video above about the experience his revamped coaching staff brings.
The Bears made significant staff changes this offseason, most recently with the addition this week of two familiar faces. Bob Gregory returns as senior defensive assistant and Keith Heyward as a defensive backs coach.
Gregory spent eight seasons as the Bears’ defensive coordinator under Jeff Tedford and Heyward, the defensive coordinator at Oregon State last season, coached linebackers at Cal in 2021.
Earlier, Harsin was hired to lead an offensive staff that also includes new assistants directing the line, wide receivers and running backs.
Returning staff members Vic So’oto and Terrence Brown were promoted to co-defensive coordinators this week, filling the void after the departure of Peter Sirmon to the New Orleans Saints
Wilcox explains the new roster limit
One of the changes coming to college football is a 105-player roster limit. Wilcox explains in the video above how the new rule will be implemented and acknowledged the coaching staff will have some hard decisions.
Cal had exactly 105 players on its spring practice roster and more a handful of freshman recruits will arrive in the summer. Also, the transfer portal opens on Wednesday and Wilcox said he expects there to be lots of activity. That will include players coming and going.
Uluave’s injury not considered serious
Star inside linebacker Cade Uluave missed the Bears’ final two spring practices after suffering a right ankle or foot injury earlier in the week. Wilcox said Saturday the injury will not be a long-term issue.
Defensive lineman Nate Burrell also missed the final two workouts and will undergo some testing before a diagnosis. As a result, Wilcox said there was nothing to announce Saturday on Burrell’s status.
