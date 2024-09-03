Cal’s ACC Opener at Florida State Doesn’t Look So Intimidating Now
When the 2024 ACC football schedule was announced and showed Cal playing at Florida State in its conference opener on September 21, the Berkeley responses was “Yikes.”
Playing the conference favorite, defending ACC champion and preseason top-10 team on its home field in Cal’s first conference game more than 2,000 miles seemed like an impossible challenge for the Golden Bears. Chalk up 0-1 in the ACC standings for Cal, which was scheduled to face nationally ranked Miami in Berkeley in its second conference game.
But now, on September 3, that game at Florida State does not seem so intimidating based on what the Seminoles have done in their first two games. The Bears were not particularly impressive in their opening win over UC Davis and must worry about their nonconference game on Saturday at Auburn and their final nonconference game on September 14 against San Diego State in Berkeley. But those of us on the outside can wander our gaze to the game against Florida State the following Saturday.
It’s impossible not to think that Cal has a chance against Florida State – even on the road – after what has happened to the Seminoles, who seem to be on the verge of collapse.
Of course, Florida State and coach Mike Norvell might right the ship by the time Cal faces the Seminoles and become the powerhouse that was expected. Afterall, Florida State started the 1989 season 0-2 and wound up 10-2 and ranked No. 3 in the country. But that team was coached by Bobby Bowden and its second loss was against No. 10 Clemson.
This Florida State team has lost to two unranked teams. The loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland was surprising enough. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish ninth in the ACC preseason poll and beat the Seminoles with a field goal on the final play of the game.
OK, stuff happens, but surely Florida State would bounce back at home, with more than 50,00 tomahawk chopping fans and a game under its belt, against a Boston College team picked to finish 14th in the 17-team ACC and playing its first game of the season. Florida State was a 16.5-point favorite and there was still money coming in on the Seminoles.
Then the game was played Monday night.
Not only did Florida State fail to win, but it got embarrassed by Boston College 28-13 on national television. Florida State’s defensive line is littered with potential NFL players, but the Eagles ran through the Seminoles for 263 yards. And it was really 274 yards because Boston College lost 11 yards with kneel-downs on the final three snaps.
That’s right, Boston College showed mercy on Florida State with kneel-downs because the Eagles could easily have scored again, to make it 35-13, after getting a first down at the 4-yard line at the two-minute timeout.
The Seminoles are teetering, and they have two weeks to reclaim their swagger before facing Memphis on September 14 in their final game before hosting Cal.
The Golden Bears were less than impressive in their 31-13 victory over UC Davis in their opener on Saturday. Cal is now a 13.5-point underdog in Saturday afternoon’s game at Auburn, and the Bears’ performance in that game will suggest whether Cal has a reasonable chance against Florida State.
