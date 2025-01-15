Cal's Alex Mack Voted into the College Football Hall of Fame
Former Cal football star center Alex Mack, who exceled at the highest levels both on and off the field, has been voted into the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 in his first year on the ballot.
The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame made the announcement Wednesday, making Mack the 17th former Cal player and 23rd member of the Bears’ football program to earn the nod.
Mack played at Cal from 2005 through ’08, helping the Bears to bowl game victories each season. As a senior, he became the only Cal player to win the Draddy Award (now known as the William V. Campbell Trophy), honoring the nation’s top scholar-athlete for his combined athletic and academic achievement along with his leadership.
He also collected first-team All-Pac-10 honors for the third straight season in 2008, was named the Pac-10's Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, secured All-America honors from Rivals and was awarded the Morris Trophy as the Pac-10’s top offensive lineman. He also was a four-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection.
"Alex Mack is what an elite student-athlete and tremendous person should be all about — on the field, in the classroom and in his community," Cal's all-time winningest head football coach Jeff Tedford told Cal Athletics.
"Alex was an integral part of the success we enjoyed at Cal and a joy to coach. He gave everything he could on and off the field. I could not be prouder of Alex. His selection to the College Football Hall of Fame is well-deserved and something that only a few of the very best of the best in our game are ever able to realize."
Others included in the 22-person 2025 Hall class were coaches Nick Saban and Urban Meyer and players Michael Vick and Michael Strahan.
The Bears were 34-17 during Mack’s four seasons.
The 2006 Bears, during his sophomore season, tied a program record with 10 wins, becoming Cal's first Pac-10 co-champions since 1975. The 2007 Bears climbed as high as No. 2 in the national rankings.
Mack is the first former Cal player named to the College Hall of Fame since quarterback Steve Bartkowski was selected in 2012.
Mack’s success continued in the NFL, where he was chosen No. 21 by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2009 draft. He played 13 seasons with Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco, was chosen to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010 NFL All-Decade Team.
Mack was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time second-team All-Pro.
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Each member of the class will also be honored at their respective school with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salut, during the 2025 season. Their accomplishments will be permanently immortalized at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Also on the ballot this year for the College Hall of Fame were former Cal stars DeSean Jackson and Marshawn Lynch
CAL'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERS
Name – Position (Seasons Played/Coached At Cal) – Year Inducted
Stan Barnes – Line (1918-21) – 1954
Steve Bartkowski – Quarterback (1972-74) – 2012
Vic Bottari – Halfback (1936-38) – 1981
Sam Chapman – Halfback (1935-37) – 1984
Rod Franz – Guard (1946-49) – 1977
Walter Gordon – Tackle (1916-18) – 1975
Matt Hazeltine – Center (1951-54) – 1989
Bob Herwig – Center (1935-37) – 1964
Babe Horrell – Center (1923-24) – 1969
Bill Ingram – Head Coach (1931-34) – 1973
Jackie Jensen – Fullback (1946-48) – 1984
Joe Kapp – Quarterback (1956-58) – 2003
Alex Mack – Center (2004-08) – 2025
Eggs Manske – Assistant Coach (1947-52) – 1999
Don McMillian – Tackle (1920-21) – 1971
Craig Morton – Quarterback (1962-64) – 1992
Brick Muller – End (1920-22) – 1951
John Ralston – Assistant Coach (1956-58) – 1992
Les Richter – Guard (1949-51) – 1982
Buck Shaw – Head Coach (1945) – 1972
Andy Smith – Head Coach (1916-25) – 1951
Pappy Waldorf – Head Coach (1947-56) – 1966
Ed White – Defensive Line (1966-68) - 1999