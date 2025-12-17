Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Myrtle Beach Bowl
The winners of the MAC and Conference USA will be featured in this year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl. Western Michigan will face Kennesaw State as a 3.5-point favorite with a chance to extend its winning streak to six games and wrap up the year.
The Broncos’ Broc Lowry has twice as many rushing touchdowns (14) as he does passing touchdowns, but that hasn’t stopped them from finding success. Only four FBS teams have tallied more rushing attempts (580) than Western Michigan this season. The Owls have run the ball plenty this season too, but deploy a more balanced attack on offense with Amari Odom running the show. His touchdown pass production has skyrocketed over the past five weeks.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Kennesaw State: +3.5 (-110)
- Western Michigan: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kennesaw State: +138
- Western Michigan: -166
Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kennesaw State: 10-3
- Western Michigan: 9-4
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Key Players to Watch
Kennesaw State
Amari Odom: Odom has thrown 13 of his 18 touchdown passes with four interceptions in the last five weeks. He’s also rushed for three scores during that span. Kennesaw State has lost one game since then and Odom failed to throw for a score in that contest. He’s rushed for seven touchdowns this season, but Western Michigan clearly has the more dangerous runner at quarterback.
Western Michigan
Broc Lowry: Lowry hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in four games, but Western Michigan hasn’t lost once during that stretch. His 349 yards and six rushing touchdowns were enough to help generate four Broncos wins. Lowry isn’t traditional, but is productive and doesn’t turn the ball over.
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Prediction and Pick
Defense could easily be the determining factor in a matchup between two teams this good against the spread. Kennesaw State is 8-4-1 against the spread this year while Western Kentucky is 9-3-1. The Broncos have the edge on defense, though.
The Broncos boasted a top-five defense against the run and the pass this year while giving up just 18.2 points per game. Their run defense was especially impressive, as only Toledo gave up fewer yards on the ground.
The Owls are equipped to slow down the Broncos’ rushing attack, as they gave up the second most rushing yards (2,281) in Conference USA last season. Count on Western Michigan covering.
PICK: Western Michigan -3.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
