Cal's Fernando Mendoza Named National Manning Award QB of the Week
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza was named the national Manning Award quarterback of the week for is performance in the Bears' 44-7 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.
The Manning Award officials selected eight quarterbacks as "Stars of the Week" earlier this week, and then the quarterback of the week was announced Wednesday based on online voting. Evidently, the Cal community showed strong support for Mendoza and voted heavily for the Cal quarterback.
The other seven quarterbacks who were among the "Stars of the Week" were Appalachian State's Joey Aguilar, Minnesota's Max Brosmer, Arkansas' Taylen Green, TCU's Josh Hoover, Old Dominion's Colton Joseph, Tulsa's Cooper Legas, and Colorado's Shadeur Sanders.
Mendoza had pehaps the best day of his college career on Saturday, completing 27-of-36 passes for a career-high 364 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He even had a receiving touchdown on a pass he threw himself.
He aslo got help from his offensive line as he was not sacked for the first time this season.
For the season, Mendoza has completed 68.5 percent of his passes, which ranks second in the ACC and ahead of Cam Ward of Miami, Cade Klubnik of Clemson, Eli Holstein of Pitt and Tyler Shough of Louisville. Mendoza has thrown just three interceptions, which is tied for the second-fewest in the ACC and is fewer than Ward, Holstein and Shough and tied with Klubnik.
Mendoza ranks just ninth in the ACC in passer rating and is 10th in touchdown passes with 10 TD passes.
Mendoza is a redshirt sophomore in his second season of college ball. Shough is in his sixth college season, Ward is in his fifth, and Klubnik is in his third. Holstein is a redshirt freshman who transferred from Alabama.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport