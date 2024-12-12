Cal's LA Bowl Opponent, UNLV, Hires Dan Mullen as Head Coach
UNLV, which will face Cal in the LA Bowl next Wednesday, has hired former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen as its next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Mullen will replace Barry Odom, who left UNLV (10-3) to become Purdue's head coach on the same day that LA Bowl matchup with Cal was announced.
Mullen will not act as UNLV's head coach during the LA Bowl, since he would have just a week to familiarize himself with the team, its strengths and its game plan. Wide receivers coach Del Alexander was named the Rebels' interim head coach and will be the man in charge for the LA Bowl, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood.
It remains to be seen what this will mean for UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. He was considered a candidate to become the Rebels' head coach, but now he may look to move to another program. He could follow Odom to Purdue to become the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator, although, at this point, he is likely to stay with UNLV for the LA Bowl and make a move after that.
Mullen has been serving as a college football analyst for ESPN this season.
According to reports, UNLV became an attractive job for Mullen when he was told that UNLV will increase its name, image and likeness (NIL) budget and will be involved in the revenue-sharing payments for players, which begins next season.
As a member of the Mountain Wes Conference, UNLV does not have to participate in the revenue-sharing plan. Only the four power conferences are required to participate, beginning as early as July 1. UNLV is planning pay players in a different and smaller revenue-sharing plan.