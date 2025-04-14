Cal's No. 1 QB Spot Remains Up in the Air After Spring Football
Cal wrapped up spring football on Saturday with a scrimmage and post-practice interviews that shed no light on who will eventually become the Bears’ starting quarterback.
All three contenders for the job — transfer Devin Brown, redshirt freshman EJ Caminong and freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele — got plenty of reps in live action Saturday and have shared time throughout 16 practices. Afterward, to the surprise of no one, coach Justin Wilcox offered no insights into how the competition may play out.
The reality is likely that he and his offensive staff probably don’t know who will get the ball Aug. 30 when the Bears open their season at Oregon State. They may have a soft pecking order in mind headed into the summer and fall camp, but there is absolutely no upside to revealing those rankings . . . to the public or the players themselves.
Here is how each of the three evaluated their spring performance and prospects going forward, along with my take on where they stand:
— DEVIN BROWN, redshirt junior transfer from Ohio State
On how his first Cal spring practice went: “It was overall good. Very different . . . different system, different players, different atmosphere, completely different than what I’m used to. But I think it was a positive spring, we got a lot done. We know kind of what we’ve got and what we’ve got to work on. I’m ready to see what the next steps are.”
On his impressions of the Cal defense: “I was surprised with how our defense plays. It’s obviously a different system than what I’m used to at Ohio State but they do some really good things. We’ve got some really talented guys on that side of the ball, guys that can break on the ball a lot faster. The speed is a little different but I’d say it’s pretty similar to Ohio State guys. There’s very talented guys out here.”
On his edge over his two QB rivals: “One, just experience. I’ve been in college for three years now — this will be my fourth year. I’ve been with some really good players, some really good teams, some really good coaches. So to be able to add my thought into that room, add different plays that they haven’t seen before or kind of go off things they’ve done before, just adding those little things. But also with how guys are supposed to act around the building, what the standard’s supposed to be and the leadership I’m able to bring in here I think has been the most important thing.”
My take on Brown: His experience advantage — 16 college games vs. a combined one by Sagapolutele and Caminong — gives him the inside track. I will be surprised but not shocked if he’s not the opening-day starter.
— EL CAMINONG, redshirt freshman
On how his first spring practice went: “I’m feeling pretty good. As a competitor, I just want to keep getting better. There’s still a lot to work on but overall (spring) was a really good experience. I learned a lot, got a lot of reps against the defense.”
On the aspect of his game where he’s made the biggest gains: “Upstairs, mentally, slowing the game down. It comes in a lot of different places. A lot of it comes in the film room. Once I do get out here, make sure I’m very critical of myself. I think it all starts with the mindset. I feel like I’m the ultimate competitor. Pocket presence is a big thing.”
My take on Caminong: He has moved far past his less-than-impressive performance off the bench in Cal’s loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Caminong has been steady and productive through spring and played well enough to keep himself in the competition.
— JARON-KEAWE SAGAPOLUTELE, freshman
On how he performance during spring ball: “I’d evaluate my spring with a lot of growth from where I started to where I’m at now. Especially with my drops and the speed, getting used to it. It’s just about my growth and getting used to the speed. Definitely just working on my drops, getting my rhythm down with the receivers and the timing of the routes, to where coach (Bryan) Harsin wants it, which is a high level.
“There’s nothing much that surprised me. I just think a lot of expectations were met. Speed is going to be faster. A lot of guys with a lot of talent. The whole team in general is really good and we accomplished a lot this spring.”
On the jump to playing college football after graduating early from high school: “It’s not like high school anymore. I’m just glad coach Harsin and coach Rolo (senior offensive analyst Nick Rolovich) have been a big part of my development. It’s been helping me a lot. You can’t just have talent and the (college) level. You have to have a lot of things — preparation, a lot of working on yourself and that playbook.”
On returning to Hawaii later this spring for graduation ceremonies from Campbell High: “I’m excited. I can’t wait to just enjoy those last two weeks I have with them before everyone goes off for college.”
My take on Sagapolutele: Clearly a talent, Sagapolutele has a big arm and seems to have a quick release. His decision-making is what you’d expect from a freshman, meaning he occasionally makes a throw he’d like back. But that’s an area where we should expect to see progress.
