Cal Forward Devin Curtis Enters the Transfer Portal
Forward Devin Curtis, whose sophomore season this year was limited by injury to six games, has entered the transfer portal, per On3.
The 6-foot-11, 220-pounder came to Cal as a 3-star prospect out of Southern California Academy in Northridge, and totaled 12 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in 22 games over two seasons.
He played just 19 minutes in his six games this past season, totaling six points and three rebounds.
Curtis is the fourth Cal player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson has transferred to Georgia, forward BJ Omot will play next season at Minnesota, while forward Joshua Ola-Joseph and guard Christian Tucker also have put their names in the portal.
Coach Mark Madsen also has landed five incoming transfers from four-year schools, mostly recent 6-8 forward John Camden, who averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds at Delaware last season.
Also headed to Cal are Michigan transfer Justin Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Loyola-Maryland forward Milos Ilic, Virginia guard Dai Dai Ames and Campbell guard Nolan Dorsey.
The Bears also have two high school freshman signees, including four-star shooting guard Jovani Ruff, who set the career scoring record at Long Beach Poly. Point guard Semetri Carr of Archbishop Riordan High in San Francisco also will join the Bears next fall.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
On Rory McIlroy's big day, four Cal alums complete their week at the Masters
Is Cal football about to lose Jack Endries, one of its most productive players?
Cal's Alekna breaks the world record in the discus
Cal wraps up spring football with a public scrimmage; no pecking order for the quarterbacks
Cal rugby powers past Arizona, to face Saint Mary's in national semifinal