Cal's Oct. 5 Home Game Against No. 7 Miami Will Be a Night Game
Miami fans may not like it much, but Cal's October 5 home game against the seventh-ranked Hurricanes will start at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time and will be televised by ESPN.
That means the game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. Miami time, so the game will finish well after midnight in the Eastern time zone. But it fits into an ESPN time slot, so the game will be televised nationally. It will be Cal's first home game as a member of the ACC.
Cal (3-1, 0-1 ACC) is coming off a disappointing 14-9 loss on Saturday and has a bye this week, giving the Bears an extra week to prepare for Miami's powerful offense. Miami (4-0) defeated South Florida 50-15 on Saturday and has scored more than 40 points in all four of its games. The Hurricanes play their first ACC game on Friday night when they host Virginia Tech, so they will have played a fifth game before they face Cal.
Miami has won all four of its games by at least 24 points, and at this early stage of the season, all bowl projections predict that Miami will be in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Hurricanes will have to travel 2,500 miles for its October 5 game at Cal.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward has put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation with his strong play. He leads the nation in touchdown passes with 14 and is fifth in the country in passer rating with a a mark of 204.94.
Cal faced Ward last year when he played for Washington State, and Cal beat the Cougars and Ward 42-39 in Berkeley. Ward did a lot of passing in that game and made the game close in the closing minutes. He finished 34-for-59 for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. And Cal also sacked him six times.
Cal had a seemingly safe 42-24 lead in that game five minutes into the fourth quarter, but two Ward touchdown passes closed the gap to 42-39. Ward then got the Cougars to the WSU 47-yard line in the final minute, but his desperation pass on the final play was intercepted by Cade Uluave at the 3-yard line.
Here is the schedule and TV coverage for other October 5 ACC games:
Boston College at Virginia -- 9 a.m. Pacific time on ACC Network
Wake Forest at NC State, 9 a.m. Pacific time on The CW
Virginia Tech at Stanford, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time on ACC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. Pacific time on ACC Network
SMU at Louisville, 9 a.m. Pacific time on either ESPN or ESPN2
Pitt at Norh Carolina, 9 a.m. Pacific time on either ESPN or ESPN2
Clemson at Florida State, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time on ABC or 4 p.m. Pacific time on ESPN