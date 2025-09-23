Four Ex-Cal Players Reach NFL Benchmarks in Week 3
Four former Cal stars – Aaron Rodgers, Cameron Jordan, Keenan Allen and Jared Goff – accomplished things statistically in Week 3 of the NFL season that deserve special mention.
Aaron Rodgers – 510 Touchdown Passes
Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the Steelers 21-14 victory over the Patriots, enabling Rodgers to break a tie with Bret Favre and move into sole possession of fourth place on the alltime list of career touchdown passes with 510.
The only three players ahead of him are Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning. Rodgers has thrown seven touchdown passes in the first three games this season and needs 30 more touchdown passes to pass Manning for the No. 3 spot. Rodgers has thrown 37 TD passes or more six times in his career, including a career-high of 48 in 2020, when he won the third of his four MVPs.
Rodgers’ second TD pass Sunday:
.
Keenan Allen – 993 receptions
Keenan Allen caught seven passes, including one for a touchdown, in the Chargers’ 23-20 victory over the Broncos. He now has 993 career receptions and passed DeAndre Hopkins for the most receptions by an active wide receiver.
The only active player ahead of Allen is tight end Travis Kelce with 1,014 catches, and Allen is catching up to the Chiefs star. Allen has 19 receptions this season and Kelce has 10.
Allen is 16th on the alltime list of career receptions. If Allen gets 100 or more receptions this season, which he has accomplished five times in his career, he would move into the top nine. Every member of the current top nine is in the Hall of Fame except for Jason Witten, who is likely to be voted in next year.
Allen’s ability to get open and his pass-catching skill were shown in his touchdown catch:
.
Cameron Jordan -- 229 Games Played
Cameron Jordan had six tackles, including one for a loss, in the Saints’ 44-13 loss, but his bigger achievement is that he played his 229th game for New Orleans, breaking the record he held with Drew Brees for the most games played in a Saints’ uniform.
Jordan is ninth among all active players in games played, so he has a ways to go there, but he also has started 228 games, which ranks third among active players, behind Calais Campbell (245) and Aaron Rodgers (244).
.
Jard Goff – 77.9% Completion Rate
Jared Goff completed 20-of-28 passes in the Lions’ impressive 38-30 road win over the Ravens on Monday night, but that actually brought his completion rate down a bit to 77.9% for this season. That still leads the league.
The single-season record for completion percentage is 74.4%, established by Drew Brees in 2018. Goff’s 72.4% completion rate last season is the fourth-best in history.
Goff threw a touchdown pass against he Ravens and has seven for the season, tying him with Aaron Rodgers and Caleb Williams for the second-most in the NFL this season, behind Lamar Jackson’s nine.
Goff’s accuracy was demonstrated on a perfectly placed, finesse completion on a fourth-down play late in Monday’s game that virtually clinched the win.
