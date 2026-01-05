Cal's Starting Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

Cal's Kendrick Raphael, who rushed for 944 yards this season as the Bears' starting running back, has entered the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Raphael was a junior this past season, so he has one season of college eligibility remaining. This is a significant loss. Cal finished last in he ACC and 133rd of 134 FBS teams in rushing offense this past season. Yet Raphael is fifth in the ACC in rushing yards. He also scored 13 touchdowns, which is third-best in the conference.

Kendrick spent just one season at Cal after transferring from North Carolina State following the 2024 season.

Cal began the 2025 season rotating three running backs -- Raphael, LJ Johnson Jr. and Brandon High Jr. But Raphael won the starting job in the second game and held it throughout he season.

High has entered the transfer portal, and Johnson is out of eligibility.

The Bears’ top remaining running back is Anthony League, who played in five games and rushed for 41 yards in 2025 as a true freshman.

Raphael rushed for more than 100 yards three times this season, and he also caught 34 passes for 245 yards. His best game came in the Bears’ win over nationally ranked SMU in the final regular-season game. In that game, he ran for 111 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 53 yards.

The transfer portal opened on Friday and remains open until January 15. That is the only transfer portal window this year. Once a player enters the transfer portal he can commit to another schools at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi will serve as Oregon’s defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football playoff. The Ducks face Indiana in the CFP semifinals on January 9.

