Cal's First-Team All-ACC Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

The one transfer possibility Cal fans feared most has happened, as Cal inside linebacker Cade Uluave is entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. However, Thamel also said that Uluave is considering all options and might return to Cal.

Uluave was a first-team all-ACC selection this past season, and he was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the year in 2023. He was a Cal captain this season and the most reliable player on the team. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Cal has now lost both its starting inside linebackers to the transfer portal. Luke Ferrelli, the 2025 ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year, entered the portal earlier.

Uluave will be one of the most coveted defensive players in the portal. He’s 6-1, 235 pounds and 21.0 career TFLs, 6 career sacks and 3 interceptions. He also had 11 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles. He said a return to Cal is possible, as he’s weighing all options. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2026

Uluave finished fourth in the ACC in tackles per game at 8.3 after winding up with 100 tackles in 12 games this season. He ranked 12th in the conference in tackles for loss with 12. He also had three sacks, five pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.

He was limited to just nine games in 2024 , but was still second on the team in tackles with 71, behind only Teddye Buchanan, who was taken in th 2025 NFL draft and was a starter for the Baltimore Ravens this season as a rookie. Uluave also had 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception and five quarterback hurries.

Uluave became a starter midway through his true freshman season. He played in all 13 games, and was a starter in the last six games. He finished that season with 66 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

He was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and was named to several Freshman All-America teams.

Uluave's picture is on the cover of the Bears' 2025 information guide.

Friday was the first day that players could enter the transfer portal, and they have until January 15 to enter. That is the only transfer window this year. Once a player is in the transfer portal, he can commit to another team at any time.

Occasionally, players will withdraw from the portal and stay with their current team, but that is rare.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is currently serving as Oregon's defensive coordinator, and he will remain in that role until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Indiana in the CFP semifinals on January 9.

Recent articles:

Cal OLB Ryan McCulloch enters transfer portal

Dai Dai Ames provides Cal with a dramatic win over Notre Dame

Cal's new WRs coach and co-OC has an impressive NFL resume

Cal linebacker Harrison Taggart enters transfer portal

Cal kicker seeking a football home elsewhere

Cal women's basketball falls at North Carolina

LB Luke Ferrelli plans entry into the transfer portal

Cal defensive lineman Nate Burrell expected to enter transfer portal