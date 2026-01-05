Cal Gets Its First Transfer Commitment -- a Defensive End from Texas A&M

Cal picked up its first transfer portal addition of the year on Sunday when Texas AM redshirt freshman defensive end (edge) Solomon Williams committed to Cal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Williams played in 11 games for Texas A&M this season and recorded seven tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss. He played in three games as a true freshman and picked up three tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Williams was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of Carrollwood Day School in ampa, Florida.

Cal needs pass rushers, because Ryan McCulloch, who began the 2025 season as a starting outside linebacker (edge) for Cal before getting injured, has transferred to UCLA, and T.J. Bush Jr., another Bears starter on the edge, is in the transfer portal. Jayden Wayne and Chris Victor shared playing time at a starting edge spot for Cal after McCulloch was injured, and Wayne has another season of eligibility, but Victor des not. Wayne has entered the transfer portal yet.

Texas A&M is tied for the national lead in sacks with 41, and Cashius is fifth in the country in sacks with 11.5. So presumably Williams has learned ow to rush the passer. The Aggies finished fourth in the final College Football Playoff rankings, but they lost a CFP quarterfinal gam to Oregon.

Cal has lost a least 23 players to the transfer portal so far this year, but now the Bears will begin to rebuild their roster by bringing in transfers.

The transfer portal opened on Friday, and it remains open until Januay 15. That is the only portal window this year. Once a player is in the transfer portal, however, he can commit to another team at any time, even if it is outside the portal window.

New Cal head coach Losh Lupoi will serve as Oregon's defensive coordinator until he Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but he presumably played a role in bringing Williams to Cal. Lupoi was a standout defensive end (now commonly called an edge) during his playing days at Cal.

Lupoi and Oregon will face Indiana in the CFP semifinals on January 9. If the Ducks lose that game, Lupoi can begin devoting full attention to the Cal football program.

Cal football general manager Ron Rivera is playing a major role in navigating the transfer portal with assistance from assistant general manager Marshall Cherrington.

