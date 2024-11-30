Cal Sports Report

Cal-SMU Game Thread: Bears Try to Clinch First Winning Season Since 2019

No. 9 Mustangs hoping to stay alive in pursuit of a spot in the 12-team CFP

Fernando Mendoza runs the ball against Stanford
Fernando Mendoza runs the ball against Stanford / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Cal hopes to win for the fourth time in five games and clinch its first winning season since 2019 when it takes on No. 9 SMU today at the Mustangs’ Ford Stadium.

Cal (6-5, 2-5) already has secured bowl eligibility for the second straight season. The Bears are coming off a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Stanford in the 127th Big Game.

The Bears are playing a game in the state of Texas for the sixth time this century. They have won four of the previous five, but SMU is nearly a two-touchdown favorite so this one will be a seriouss challenge.

SMU (10-1, 7-0) already has locked up a spot in next Saturday’s ACC championship game against either Miami or Clemson. The Mustangs’ opponent will be determined today.

Before kickoff, we’ll have the status reports on injured starters ILB Cade Uluave and OG Sioape Vatikani.

Check back throughout the afternoon for statistics and updates.

In the meantime, here's our game preview for today

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

