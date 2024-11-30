Cal-SMU Game Thread: Bears Try to Clinch First Winning Season Since 2019
Cal hopes to win for the fourth time in five games and clinch its first winning season since 2019 when it takes on No. 9 SMU today at the Mustangs’ Ford Stadium.
Cal (6-5, 2-5) already has secured bowl eligibility for the second straight season. The Bears are coming off a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Stanford in the 127th Big Game.
The Bears are playing a game in the state of Texas for the sixth time this century. They have won four of the previous five, but SMU is nearly a two-touchdown favorite so this one will be a seriouss challenge.
SMU (10-1, 7-0) already has locked up a spot in next Saturday’s ACC championship game against either Miami or Clemson. The Mustangs’ opponent will be determined today.
Before kickoff, we’ll have the status reports on injured starters ILB Cade Uluave and OG Sioape Vatikani.
Check back throughout the afternoon for statistics and updates.
In the meantime, here's our game preview for today