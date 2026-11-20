World War II had ended just the year before when 9-year-old Carol Leslie attended her first Big Game in 1946.

She hasn’t missed one since, a surreal streak of 80 consecutive years.

Leslie, now 89 and spry beyond her years, will be at Memorial Stadium once more on Saturday when Cal and Stanford square off for the 129th time. And she can’t wait.

“We’re looking for a win and get that Axe back, that’s for sure,” she said on Wednesday afternoon while standing on the field just beyond the north end zone. “And secondly, no rain.”

Something of a campus celebrity this week, Leslie was corralled by two giddy members of the ASUC student government and asked to help videotape a Big Game message.

She smiled and obliged.

On Saturday, a group of about 60 friends and family — including both of her children and four grandchildren — will gather at the International House for a special pre-game tailgate event. Bloody Mary cocktails and deviled eggs placed in blue and gold cupcake wrappers are part of the traditional menu.

Her daughter Susan bought a huge block of tickets in the stadium’s north end and guests will play “musical chairs,” with different folks taking turns sitting beside Leslie.

“They’re all thrilled to be coming,” she said.

Leslie actually was a Stanford fan in the early years, escorted to the Big Game by her father, Clifford, who was a Stanford alum.

Carol Leslie shows off her 1946 Big Game program | Jeff Faraudo

She has no recollection of that first game in '46 — which Cal lost 25-7 at Stanford Stadium the year before Pappy Waldorf was hired — but other memories live on.

“I do remember very vividly decorating the family car in red and white crepe paper,” she said. “All the way down I would have the red and white pom poms out the window.”

Her father would outfit Leslie and her mother with game-day corsages featuring a red S.

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After graduating from Alameda High School, Leslie followed older sister Sally, now 95, to Cal. Her dad graciously rolled with the changing times and presented her with a corsage featuring a yellow chrysanthemum with a blue C.

“I married a Cal man, too,” she said, referring to her husband, Bob, who attended law school at Berkeley. “It’s a rivalry, but in the nicest way.”

Leslie studied journalism at Cal and lived at the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority house. They took in games from the Memorial Stadium student section, although the women and men were segregated in those days. She is a proud member of the Cal Class of 1960.

Leslie has never come close to missing a Big Game, she said.

Not for illness or even an important family event, such as a wedding.

“Never,” she said. “No one gets married in November in our family. I mean you wouldn’t change Christmas to another day. You wouldn’t change Thanksgiving.”

Fans were not allowed at the 2020 Big Game, played in front of an empty stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Leslie found a way to “attend” anyway.

“I couldn’t get in. The gates were closed. At that point the Cal team was coming out and I put my foot under the gate,” she said, recalling that a local TV news crew recorded her brief entry into the stadium when it was otherwise forbidden that day.

Of course, Leslie was at the 1982 Big Game, famous for producing The Play, in which Cal used five laterals on a game-ending kickoff return to stun the Cardinal, 25-20.

Seated at the far end of the stadium, Leslie said it was impossible to decipher exactly what was unfolding.

“We couldn’t see a thing,” she said. “We did see the ball being tossed, but I was unfamiliar with that kind of a play. Then we heard the cannon go off and it only goes off when there is a touchdown. And everybody just screamed.

“It was a miracle.”

Still passionate after all these years, Leslie was asked how many more Big Games she hopes to attend.

“I have no idea,” she said. “God willing, I’ll be here.”

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