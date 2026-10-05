Cal TE Taimane Purcell Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Cal true freshman tight end Taimane Purcell was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday based on his performance in the Bears’ 39-31 loss to UNLV on Saturday.

Purcell scored the first touchdown of Saturday’s game on a 91-yard reception from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Purcell did most of the work himself on that play, breaking a tackle right after the catch and outrunning defenders to finish off the second-longest pass play in Cal history.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Purcell had three receptions for a season-best 102 yards, and was Cal’s most effective tight end at what is considered one of the Bears’ best position units. Bears tight end Mason Mini also had three catches for 42 yards.

For the season Purcell has four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Purcell was one two Cal freshmen who stood out on Saturday. True freshman Tyree Sams is listed as a wide receiver, but also had three carries as running back against UNLV. He rushed for 28 yards and also caught five passes for 24 yards.

Cal’s top two running backs, Adam Mohammed and Carter Vargas, are questionable for Saturday’s home game against Virginia Tech (4-1). But if they are sidelined, it’s a good bet that Sams will continue to get carries as a running back.

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