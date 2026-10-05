Point Spread for Cal-Virginia Tech Game Has Changed Since Sunday Morning

Cal has been an underdog in every one of its four games against FBS opponents this season, but in each case the Bears' opponent was favored by fewer than four points. The point spread for Cal's Saturday afternoon home game against Virginia Tech is different in that the Hokies (4-1) are favored by more than a touchdown over Cal (2-3).

For now, that is, because the point spread has already changed once.

Virginia Tech opened as a 10.5-point favorite over Cal on Sunday morning, according to FanDuel and DraftKings, but by Sunday evening the spread had been reduced to 9.5 points in favor of the Hokies on both sites.

And it's possible the point spread will change again later this week when Cal's initial injury report is posted Wednesday night.

Three key Cal players are questionable for Saturday's game, and their availability will have an impact on the Bears' chances of pulling an upset.

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele missed the second half of Cal's 39-31 loss to UNLV on Saturday after suffering a head injury when his head slammed into the turf. He was medically cleared to return to Saturday's game, but head coach Tosh Lupoi kept him off the field as a precaution. Since Sagapolutele was cleared during the game, it seems likely that he will be able to play and start against the Hokies unless symptoms recur.

Although backup quarterback Jackson Brousseau performed well in Sagapolutele's absence on Saturday, the Bears presumably have a better chance this week if Sagapolutele plays.

Running back Adam Mohammed is Cal's leading rusher with 336 yards in four games, but he sat out Saturday's game against UNLV with a leg injury, and his absence was noticeable.

Ashten Emory provided a running threat in the second half against UNLV and finished the game with 48 yards on 12 carries, but Cal would prefer to have Mohammed carry the rushing workload. Mohammed's status for Saturday's game is unclear.

The third injured Cal player of significance is safety Kingston Lopa, who has been Cal's best player this year. He leads the nation in interceptions with five, and Pro Football Focus this week gave him the highest grade of any defensive back in the country in pass coverage for the season. He still leads Cal in tackles for the season despite missing virtually all of Saturday's game with an injury sustained in the first few minutes of the first quarter that sidelined him the rest of the game.

His availability for Saturday is uncertain, so the status of Mohammed and Lopa as indicated on Cal's injury report will be significant. (ACC teams are required to post an injury report for ACC games, but not for nonconference games, which is why there was no injury report last week in advance of the game against UNLV.)

Cal defensive backs Cam Sidney and Daniel Harris were both ejected from Saturday's game for targeting, but both are eligible to play on Saturday.

Virginia Tech is coming off a disappointing 35-33 loss to Pitt, when Hokies kicker John Love missed a 36-yard field goal on the last play of the game. Some observers, including Love, thought the kick was good, but it was ruled wide left as it crossed over the top of the left upright.

Cal is 1-2 at home this season, beating FCS-level Wagner and losing to UCLA and Clemson at California Memorial Stadium. Virginia Tech is 2-0 on the road, which includes a 35-26 victory over Maryland and a 21-14 win over Boston College.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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