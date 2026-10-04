Why Did Cal's Offense Come Alive Under Backup QB Jackson Brousseau?

Let's begin with the premise that Cal (2-3) is in no way a better team offensively with Jackson Brousseau rather than Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as its quarterback,

Sagapolutele demonstrated his talent during his freshman season in 2025, and he will be the Bears' starting quarterback against Virginia Tech (4-1) on Saturday, assuming he is sufficiently recovered from the head injury sustained in the second quarter of Cal's 39-31 loss to UNLV.

Brousseau began last season as a backup at Colorado State before starting eight games for a Rams team that went 2-10. He wasn't even declared Cal's No. 2 quarterback until late in preseason camp.

So no one in his right mind is going to claim Cal is better off with Brousseau rather than Sagapolutele as its quarterback.

That's what makes it so puzzling that Cal's offense came alive in the second half against UNLV with Brousseau at quarterback.

Excluding the game against overmatched FCS opponent Wagner, Cal's offense had scored 21 points over the last five halves with Sagapolutele at quarterback -- entire games against Syracuse and Clemson and the first half against UNLV. Then, in one half with Brousseau, the Bears' offense scored 24 points and looked pretty good. The Bears even took the lead 25-24 after trailing 24-7 at halftime before the Rebels came back to get the win.

How do you explain it? You can't.

All we can do is spit-ball a few possible reasons Cal's offense got more productive with Brousseau.

---Often when a quarterback is replaced there is an immediate surge in a team's offense. The defense has not prepared for the new look and may relax just a bit, while the offense has a mental reset and a renewed intensity that can boost the attack.

---Brousseau entered the game in the final minute of the first half, when Cal was running its two-minute, hurry-up offense. He threw three quick completions when there was no time even to think about the situation while UNLV was in a soft defense, allowing short passes. That may have given Brousseau some self-assurance while giving Cal's offense some rhythm heading into the second half.

---Cal's successful onside kick to start the second half provided an emotional spark that affected the entire team even though the Bears failed to score on the resulting possession.

--- UNLV's defensive breakdown, allowing a wide-open Carson Perry-Smith to catch a 53-yard touchdown pass that closed the gap to 24-15, changed the complexion of the game and gave Cal a mental lift.

--- A UNLV fumble on the ensuing kickoff that gave Cal the ball at the 16-yard line and resulted in a field goal provided a huge momentum boost just seconds after scoring a touchdown. Cal suddenly was feeling good, and reeling UNLV was on its heels.

--- A poor UNLV punt gave Cal the ball at the Rebels' 46-yard line early in the fourth quarter with Cal trailing by six points. The momentum continued to grow for Cal and the nerves grew for UNLV. Cal scored the go-ahead touchdown as a result.

---The Bears' final touchdown came in the final minute when UNLV, leading by 14 points, was playing a soft, contain defense,

---Third-team running back Ashten Emory provided a running threat early in the second half, rushing for 35 yards on five carries in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. He had 44 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on seven carries in the second half. Cal had managed just 26 rushing yards in the entire first half with leading rusher Adam Mohammed not playing because of an injury sustained the previous week.

---Cal's offensive coaches may have modified the game plan to fit Brousseau's skills and it worked.

--- It's football; some things can't be explained.

Brousseau's final numbers: 19-for-32, 200 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 132.5 passer rating. By any measure, he played well.

"Just an awesome job by him," Cal coach Tosh Lupoi said afterword

The upshot:

---Cal knows it has a reliable backup should the need arise again.

---Perhaps Cal's coaches can learn from what worked against UNLV.

---Perhaps the Cal's offense can carry that momentum into its next game.

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