Cal to Wear Grateful Dead Helmets -- Was It the Chancellor's Idea?
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A tribute to the Grateful Dead will be the theme of Cal’s Saturday night game against Wake Forest, and you have to believe that University of California-Berkeley chancellor Rich Lyons had a hand in setting this up.
You see, like a lot of high-profile people (as listed below), Lyons is a Deadhead, and he likes to strum a guitar and play Grateful Dead songs, as he did attired in a 1960’s-style tie-dyed shirt, in the video below:
It’s appropriate for the chancellor at a university in Berkeley to do this, but could you imagine the president of Texas A&M (Robert Gates) or Ohio State (Ravi Bellamkonda) or Alabama (Peter J. Mohler) doing the tie-dye thing in a video?
None of Cal players – and even some of the Bears’ assistant coaches – had not been born by the time Jerry Garcia, the central figure of the Grateful Dead, passed away in 1995, but that is not going to prevent the Bears from wearing special helmets that depict a version of the Grateful Dead’s classic skull logo.
Cal is calling the event the Grateful Bears and apparently it is similar to what the Oregon Ducks did last year in a football game event called the Grateful Ducks.
However, Berkeley can claim a greater affinity to the Grateful Dead than Oregon, because the Dead played more concerts in or around the Cal campus than at any other university.
The Grateful Dead played 56 concerts (give or take one or two) in Berkeley -- 29 at the Greek Theater on the Cal campus from 1967 to 1989, one at Harmon Gym (now a much bigger Haas Pavilion) in 1966, 22 at the Berkeley Community Center from 1967 to 1986, and reportedly a couple at Berkeley High School.
For sports fans the most famous Deadhead was the late Bill Walton, who claimed in his autobiography to have attended 876 Grateful Dead concerts.
The range of Deadheads, which includes Cal’s Lyons, reaches across all professions from Steve Jobs to former Federal Reserve head Jay Powell to Walter Cronkite to punk rocker Henry Rollins, and across political spectrum from liberals Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi to right-wingers Tucker Carlson and Ann Coutler.
Here’s the eclectic list of famous people considered Deadheads.
Rich Lyons, current University of California-Berkeley chancellor and a Cal graduate class of 1982
Jay Powell, former head of the Federal Reserve
Steve Jobs, co-founder and former head of Apple
Bill Clinton, Democrat and former U.S. President
Al Gore, Democrat and former U.S. Vice President
Nancy Pelosi, Democrat and former Speaker of the House of Representatives from San Francisco
Al Franken, comedian and former left-wing U.S. senator
Patrick Leahy, Democrat and former U.S. Senator
Tucker Carlson, conservative TV commentator
Steve Bannon, former chief strategist under President Trump
Ann Coulter, conservative activist and TV pundit
Walter Cronkite, former TV newsman
Bill Walton, Hall of Fame basketball player and TV commentator with a unique style
Phil Jackson, former NBA coach who coached Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant
Woody Harrelson, actor
Will Arnett, actor
Bill Murray, funny guy and actor
John Belushi, comedy actor
George R.R. Martin, author of the book that was turned into the TV series Game of Thrones
Stephen King, author of horror books
Andy Cohen, hard to say what he is, but you know him when you see him
Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons
Henry Rollins, lead singer of hardcore punk band Black Flag
Trey Anastacio, front man for rock band Phish
Jimmy Buffet, singer of “Margaritaville”
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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.