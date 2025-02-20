Cal Transfer DB Jaden Mickey Flips to Boise State
Defensive back Jaden Mickey, who played for Notre Dame this past season before transferring to Cal in December, has been granted his release by Cal so he can transfer to Boise State, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports.
Boise State finished 2024 with a 12-2 record and earned a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, losing to Penn State in the opening round. The Broncos were No. 9 in the final CFP rankings.
Mickey is a cornerback who played in the first four games of he 2024 season as a backup at Notre Dame. He then decided several weeks into the season to redshirt, allowing him to have two seasons of college eligibility left. When he transferred to Cal he was expected to figure prominently in the Golden Bears' plans for its secondary in 2025.
Cal lost a lot of talent from its 2024 secondary, as cornerbacks Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris and safety Craig Woodson are entering the NFL draft and will participate in the NFL Combine next week.
Matthew Littlejohn, who was Cal's starting nickel back in 2024, entered the transfer portal in early January, but withdrew from the portal a few weeks later, so he is still on the Golden Bears' roster.
Hezekiah Masses, who transferred from Florida International to Cal after the 2024 season is now the only cornerback transfer on the Golden Bears roster heading into spring ball, which begins March 12. Cal added two safeties through the transfer portal -- Tristan Dunn,who played at Washington last season, and Dru Polidore, who was at Montana State.
