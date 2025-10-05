Cal vs. Duke Game Thread: Bears Seek First 5-1 Start Since 2015
It’s been 10 years since Cal started a football season 5-1 and 10 years since the Golden Bears won their first two conference games.
Cal (4-1, 1-0 ACC) can achieve both tonight against Duke (3-2, 2-0) at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about tight end Mason Mini in the video above.
The Bears, coming off a 28-24 come-from-behind victory at Boston College last week, are facing the Blue Devils first time since October 1963, when the team battled to a 22-22 standoff at Memorial Stadium.
Tonight’s game marks the halfway point of the season and is followed by a bye week. Cal returns to action on Friday, Oct. 17 at home against North Carolina.
The latest on injuries:
We’ll provide in-game updates on the action tonight.
Before the Bears took the field, Oski came charging out of he north tunnel on a bicycle. Trailing just him on a bike . . . chancellor Rich Lyons. This man is into it!
COIN TOSS: Duke wins the toss and defers to the second half. Cal will get the ball to start the game.
9:11 1st Q: Cal scores on the game's opening possession when Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele thows a 6-yard TD pass to WR Jordan King, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Sagapolutele was 8 for 8 for 71 yards, connecting with four different receivers, including Jacob De Jesus three times for 21 yards. Cal 7, Duke 0
5:20 1st Q: Kendrick Ralphael dashes 5 yards on a pitch left and Cal completes a 5-play, 55-yard drive. De Jesus set things up with a 17-yard punt return to the Cal 45. Sagapolutele completed passes of 29 yards to Trond Grizzell (who outwrestled CB Kimari Robinson for the ball) and 22 yards to Jordan King. King took a helmet-to-helmet hit by Duke LB Bradley Gompers, who was ejected after a targeting penalty was confirmed on replay, and the penalty gave the Bears a first down at the 7. Raphael scored two plays later. Cal 14, Duke 0
2:38 1st Q: Duke answers with an eight-play, 77-yard drive, capped by freshman RB Nate Sheppard's 12-yard dash around right end. QB Darian Mensah was 4 for 5 for 58 yards on the drive. Cal 14, Duke 7
END OF 1ST Q: Cal has dominated, forging a total yardage edge of 159 to 78. The Bears have 138 passing yards, 21 rushing yards. Duke is at 60 and 18. First downs are 10 to 4 for Cal. The Bears have converted 2 for 2 on third down. Cal has run 21 plays to 12 for Duke. Sagapolutele is 12 fo4 14 for 138 yards with a touchdown. Cal 14, Duke 7
Pre-game reading:
Our A to Z preview of tonight's game
Hezekiah Masses is Cal's latest interception machine
Cal hopes to remain among teams unbeaten in ACC play
We ask a Duke beat writer 5 Questions about Cal's Saturday opponent
Cal will try to establish its own Black Hole on Saturday night vs. Duke
Outside linebacker Jayden Wayne excited about his first Cal start
GM Ron Rivera confident Cal can retain Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
