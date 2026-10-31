Coming off its roughest game of the season, Cal tries to get back on track against an NC State team whose coach was fired a day after losing at Stanford.

The Bears (3-5, 2-3 ACC) and Wolfpack (3-4, 1-3) kick off at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday in Raleigh, NC.

Cal is trying to avoid for a third straight loss for the first time since 2024, when the Bears lost four in a row on the way to a 6-7 record. The Bears lost 59-20 at SMU last week, outscored 42-0 in the second half.

NC State also has its past two games, including a 31-28 defeat at Stanford. That led to Dan Doeran being dismissed the next day. The Wolfpack hasn't lost three in a row since closing out the 2019 campaign with six straight defeats.

*** Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele talks in the video above about the coaching shift with Pat McCann taking over play calling from OC Jordan Somerville.

We'll be back all morning to provide updates.

In the meantime, some pre-game reading material:

-- The Saturday morning injury update - a LOT of changes

-- Our thorough game preview

-- How the way Cal finishes this season can impact its recruiting class

-- What Tosh Lupoi did to raise WR Ian Strong's game

-- An NC State beat writer answers our 5 Questions

-- Tosh Lupoi needs his players to take ownership

-- Can oven mitts solve the Bears' penalty problem?

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky