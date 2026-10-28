Tosh Lupoi Seeks to Empower Cal Players to Take Greater Leadership Roles

Cal coach Tosh Lupoi never lost a game as a player at powerhouse De La Salle High School and he was an assistant to Nick Saban on two Alabama national championship teams.

So the Bears’ rookie head coach knows what winning looks like.

His Bears are just 3-5 entering Saturday’s game at NC State, and Lupoi has been pushing every button he thinks could remedy their issues. He also knows he can’t fix things all by himself.

The urgency to turn the ship reached a new level after the Bears’ fourth loss in their past five games last Saturday. Cal led 20-17 at halftime at No. 19 SMU, then was steamrolled 42-0 in the second half of a 59-20 defeat.

“The best teams that I’ve ever been around, you have some player-led leaders that arise,” Lupoi said this week. “Trying to empower the champions. Not me being the cheerleader.

“We’ve got a lot of guys capable of that. That’s the exciting part. Those guys that have earned the respect.”

Linebacker AJ Tuitele has shown himself to be one of those leadership voices, Lupoi said. Although just a redshirt freshman, the Las Vegas native and USC transfer got his coach’s attention by prompting his team to do a reset when things were going sideways.

“He was someone who stood out in those moments and that’s what you’re looking for.” Lupoi said.

Sixth-year defensive tackle Derek Wilkins hasn’t shied away from that role, either.

“That’s definitely something I focus on. Having been here for a while, we have a lot of guys who are maybe playing their first seasons or getting a lot more reps. So as a guy with that experience, I try to bring guys up,” he said.

Wilkins said other seniors, including center Bastian Swinney, guard Sioape Vatikani and defensive back Cam Sidney, have stepped forward.

“I know the results on the field might not necessarily show it, but I see guys on the sideline — they’re engaged,” Wilkins said.

Sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolute has been more comfortable leading by example through the early portions of his college career. But as the starting quarterback, he also understands the need to grow into a vocal leader.

“I try to continue to uphold these guys, even when times are hard. It really shows by effort and doing everything right,” Sagapolutele said. “What people have said is it’s how you live your life and people will follow.

“Sometimes people don’t have to lead by words but by actions. Then when you really start using your voice people take it as credible and accountable.”

Lupoi has a handy mentor who provides him with encouragement and direction in his inaugural season as a head coach. General manager Ron Rivera, as a former NFL Coach of the Year, has pretty much seen it all.

“It’s awesome. He’s someone that’s been a solid rock for me to lean in to. Ask for advice and he gives it,” Lupoi said. “Go back to some of those moments he’s had in the past, times of greatness and times of awful, and (his) reaction to it. Greatly appreciate that from him.”

Repairing the “awful” is important, but so is embracing those “times of greatness,” Lupoi said. Practice this week has focused on both aspects.

Lupoi prefaces the conversation by acknowledging the bottom-line reality of the sport. “There’s no victory lap of playing well for a half,” he said.

But reflecting on the positives during a reset can be a reminder of what’s possible.

“We came out and played really well, obviously, in the first half. And that put us in position to become the first team in the ACC ever to beat that team at home,” he said. “Highlighting the greatness we’ve shown at times.”

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