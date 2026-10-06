Stanford vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a perfect 5-0 start in the 2026 season, and they’re heavily favored at home in Week 6 against the two-win Stanford Cardinal.

Stanford opened the season with a win over Hawaii, but it has struggled against ACC competition, losing three of four games. In Week 5, the Cardinal were blown out by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (57-3), which has led to oddsmakers setting them as massive underdogs on the road in Week 6.

Outside of a win over Georgia Tech, Stanford has lost by 39, 28 and 54 points against ACC teams.

Notre Dame hasn’t won a game by less than 11 points in 2026, though it didn’t blow out the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 5, falling to 3-2 against the spread this season.

CJ Carr and Co. are heavily favored to make the College Football Playoff, and they’d love to stay undefeated before a massive matchup with No. 8 BYU in Week 7.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for what should be a lopsided matchup in Week 6.

Stanford vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Stanford +37.5 (-105)

Notre Dame -37.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Stanford: N/A

Notre Dame: N/A

Total

53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Stanford vs. Notre Dame How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Stanford record: 2-3

Notre Dame record: 5-0

Stanford vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch

CJ Carr, Quarterback, Notre Dame

Carr entered the season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman, and he’s up to +750 (tied for third in the odds) after a bit of a slow start.

The Notre Dame quarterback threw for 234 yards and four scores in the win, and he now had a 13-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2026.

Carr has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,197 yards, and Notre Dame has a path to a great record since it plays a fairly easy schedule in 2026. That should keep Carr in the top five in the odds to win the Heisman for most of this season, and he’s in a great spot on Saturday to add to his strong statistical season.

Stanford is just 125th in the country in adjusted EPA/Play on defense and 118th in success rate. Carr could have another multi-touchdown game as the Fighting Irish look to get to 6-0.

Stanford vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick

Notre Dame has two wins this season by 38 or more points – against Rice and Purdue – so it’s certainly capable of covering this number against a Stanford team that was crushed by Wake Forest in Week 5.

Stanford currently ranks 118th in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play, 107th in offensive success rate and 118th in defensive success rate. That is nowhere near the Fighting Irish, who are No. 1 in net adjusted EPA/Play, third in offensive success rate and 13th in defensive success rate.

I am a little worried about a potential backdoor cover since Notre Dame has taken Carr out of both games that it won by more than 30 points in 2026. Still, the Stanford offense hasn’t shown it can score against quality defenses, putting up six points against Miami, seven against Duke and three against Wake Forest.

The Cardinal are averaging just 2.9 yards per carry in 2026 while quarterback Davis Warren has completed just 59.0 percent of his passes.

That won’t get it done against a Notre Dame defense that is sixth in EPA/Pass and 10th in rush success rate. Plus, Carr leads an offense that is in the top five in the country in EPA/Play.

The Fighting Irish should win in a rout on Saturday.

Pick: Notre Dame -37.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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