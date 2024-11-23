Can Jaydn Ott Become the Most Prolific Cal Back in the Big Game?
Jaydn Ott may well be playing in his final Big Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
He has been terrific in two previous matchups in the ancient rivalry game and he has a chance — even in this difficult season — to accomplish something special in his third outing against Stanford.
Ott, whose junior season has been largely derailed by an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener, has rushed for 263 yards in two Big Games. He had 97 yards as a freshman in 2022 and 166 a year ago. Cal won both games and is aiming for its fourth straight win over the Cardinal.
Ott had his most productive game of the season last Saturday against Syracuse, rushing for 78 yards. He had, of course, had many games far better than that one during his first two seasons, topped by a 274-yard performance against Arizona.
With 106 rushing yards against Stanford on Saturday, Ott will have 369 yards in three games — the highest career rushing total by a Cal player in the Big Game in at least 40 years.
Joe Igber has the “record,” having compiled 368 yards against Stanford from 1999 through 2002. Most of that came in a 226-yard effort as a senior.
Russell White, the Bears’ career rushing leader in all games, is second on the Big Game rushing list with 349 yards. He posted 177 of those as a sophomore in 1990.
Marshawn Lynch and Shane Vereen share the No. 3 spot, each with 312 career Big Game yards. Ott sits at No. 5.
Missing from our rankings are two of Cal’s greatest backs because, sadly, our access to game-by-game records back in the day comes up short.
We know that Chuck Muncie had perhaps the greatest Big Game performance of all time as a senior in 1975, when he rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, caught a TD and threw one in Cal’s 48-15 victory.
Muncie totaled 298 rushing yards in the 1973 and ’75 games, but we could not locate his numbers in the ’74 Big Game.
Likewise, post-WWII star Jackie Jensen rushed for 224 yards in his final two seasons, including 170 as a senior in 1948. Unavailable is what he might have done as a sophomore in 1946, the year before Pappy Waldorf arrived as coach.
So Ott’s pursuit of Igber’s career total cannot unequivocally make him No. 1 all-time among Cal backs in the Big Game — just since 1980 or so.
By the way, the most career rushing yards by a Stanford player in the Big Game is 495 yards by Christian McCaffrey in three outings, most of them coming in 2015 (192 yards) and 2016 (284 yards).
Here are Cal’s 10 most productive running backs in the Big Game:
1. JOE IGBER
1999: 13-53 yards
2000: 16-89
2001: DNP
2002: 26-226
Totals: 55-368 yards
2. RUSSELL WHITE
1990: 18-177
1991: 20-89
1992: 19-83
Totals: 57-349
3 tie. MARSHAWN LYNCH
2004: 9-122
2005: 24-123
2006: 15-67
Totals: 48-312 yards
3 tie. SHANE VEREEN
2008: 12-56
2009: 42-193
2010: 15-63
Totals: 72-312 yards
5. CHUCK MUNCIE (incomplete)
1973: 22-129
1974: N/A
1975: 30-169
Totals: 52-298 yards
6. JAYDN OTT
2022: 18-97
2023: 36-166
2024: TBD
Totals: 54-263 yards
7. JACKIE JENSEN (incomplete)
1946: N/A
1947: 10-54
1948: 19-170
Totals: 29-224
8 tie. J.J. ARRINGTON
2003: 14-32
2004: 27-169
Totals: 41-201 yards
8 tie. JAHVID BEST
2007: DNP
2008: 19-201
2009: DNP
Totals: 19-201 yards
10. JUSTIN FORSETT
2004: DNP
2005: 7-50
2006: 11-75
2007: 19-46
Totals: 37-171 yards