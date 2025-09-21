NFL Week 3 Awards: Refs Hit Rams With Dumbest Penalty During Loss to Eagles
Sunday's NFL Week 3 action sure was fun, wasn't it? Well, not if you're a Jets fan. Or if you had the Rams getting a few points against the Eagles.
But really, the slate of games had a ton of fun endings, historic moments, and stunning touchdowns.
The Eagles were able to rally back and beat the Rams in a battle of two NFC powers, and they did it in dramatic fashion by blocking a field goal attempt in the final seconds, and then returning it for a touchdown that didn't change the outcome of the game, but did hurt a lot of bettors.
The Browns scored 10 points in the final four minutes against the Packers and then used a blocked field goal of their own to then win the game at the buzzer.
Oh, and the Jets returned yet another blocked field goal for a touchdown in the final minutes only to then watch Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs to yet another comeback win to start the season.
Now it's time for us to have fun and hand out some very important awards for the best, worst, and funniest moments from Sunday.
Dumbest call by a NFL ref: This taunting call on Puka Nacua.
The Rams receiver celebrated a big play in the third quarter by flexing and then pointing for the first down that he had picked up. Both of those moves are completely legal, but he was still flagged for taunting. The Rams would go on to turn the ball over on downs a few minutes later and they wouldn't score another point. That penalty was a huge call and it really shouldn't have been made.
This was a brutal, and costly, call by the refs:
Fox's Greg Olsen didn't like it:
Worst job of avoiding your head coach while running out of bounds: Marcus Mariota.
Mariota, who started for the injured Jayden Daniels, ran out of bounds and right into his head coach, Dan Quinn, on this play. Quinn ended up with a bloody face but remained on the sideline for the rest of the game, which his team won, 41-24.
Quinn seemed to get over it pretty quickly:
The best shot of Jerry Jones looking like he normally looks on Sundays during the NFL season: This one.
The Cowboys got crushed by the Bears on Sunday and the Fox broadcast was able to get this shot of Jones not enjoying his stay in the Windy City.
Best scramble by a quarterback that continues to stun with his surprising start to the season: Daniel Jones.
Jones and the Colts are now 3-0 after beating the Titans, 41-20. Jones threw just one touchdown pass in the win, but he left everyone in awe with this run:
Best job by a huge man of looking like a speedy running back while returning a blocked field goal back for a TD: Jordan Davis.
The Eagles' defensive tackle weighs 336 pounds, but that didn't stop him from absolutely flying into the end zone on the final play of Sunday's win over the Rams.
The most honest statement by a legendary QB after getting saved by his defense in a win: Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers were able to beat the Patriots, 21-14, mostly because Pittsburgh's defense was able to force New England into committing five ugly turnovers. Rodgers respected his defense's day, while also bashing his own performance:
Best job of laughing over a Boutte grab: J.J. Watt.
Watt and Ian Eagle had a good laugh over this moment in the Steelers' win over the Patriots.
Best job of impressing the GOAT: Caleb Williams.
The second-year quarterback threw one of the coolest touchdown passes of the week against the Cowboys and Tom Brady absolutely loved it.
Worst job by a kicker of trying to make a tackle: Blake Grupe.
The Saints kicker really gave his all on this play!
Worst TD pass thrown to the other team by a QB taken No. 1 in the 2025 NFL draft: This throw by Cam Ward.
Ward, the former University of Miami star, probably wants this pass back because yeeeeeesh was it bad.
Worst job of making what should have been an easy catch: Marvin Harrison Jr.
The No. 4 pick in 2024 draft had one of the most embarrassing drops of his young career against the 49ers.
How did he drop this???