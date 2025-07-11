Did Aaron Rodgers or Tony Gonzalez Make CBS’ All-Quarter-Century Team?
CBS Sports recently put together offensive and defensive All-Quarter Century Teams composed of the best NFL players of the 21st century, and just one former Cal player was named a starter or a reserve.
Was it Aaron Rodgers, or Tony Gonzalez, or Alex Mack, or Cameron Jordan, or Keenan Allen? Or none of these former Golden Bears?
Rodgers has won four MVP awards, the second-most of any NFL player, behind only Peyton Manning’s five, so you would think Rodgers would at least be one of the top three quarterbacks chosen for the CBS Sports All-Quarter-Century Offensive Team – a starter and two reserves.
But no. Tom Brady, the so-called GOAT, was named the starter, with Manning as one reserve and Patrick Mahomes nosing out Rodgers for the second reserve spot.
Here is what CBS Sports said about its selection of Mahomes over Rodgers:
The third quarterback spot came down to Mahomes and Rodgers. Really, it came down to Mahomes having three Super Bowl wins to Rodgers' one, along with the fact that Mahomes has played in four more Super Bowls than Rodgers. Both quarterbacks are generational talents who also belong in any Mount Rushmore conversation.
Rodgers was relegated to honorable mention status, and it seems his disappointing postseason performances, especially in recent years, probably prevented Rodgers from being named a reserve.
When we get down to the tight end spot, there seemed to be only one choice for the starter – at least in Cal fans’ eyes. And sure enough former Golden Bears great Tony Gonzalez was named the starting tight end on the All-Quarter-Century team. Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce were named the two reserves at the position, with CBS’ explanation:
Gonzalez helped break the tie between Kelce and Gronkowski, whose careers are nearly identical in terms of success, production and the impact both had on their teams. The Kelce-Gronkowski debate is compelling, but it's safe to say that both take a backseat to Gonzalez, the all-time leader at the position in terms of Pro Bowls (14), All-Pros (11), receptions (1,327) and yards (15,127) who is also second in touchdown receptions (111).
A Super Bowl win was the one thing missing from Gonzalez's glittering career.
CBS did not mention that Gonzalez ranks third alltime among players at all positions in career receptions and sixth in career receiving yards. Only Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald made more catches.
The only former Cal player to get any recognition in CBS’ All-Quarter-Century Defensive Team was defensive end Cameron Jordan, who received honorable-mention notice on the defensive line. Jordan is still active, and his 121.5 career sacks are more than all but two of the eight players named starters and reserves on the defensive line. He has more sacks than defensive ends J.J. Watt, Richard Seymour and Myles Garrett, all of whom are starters or reserves.
There was a thought that center Alex Mack might at least get honorable mention if not a spot on the reserves behind center Jason Kelce, a six-time first-team All-Pro and the obvious choice for starting center. But Mack didn’t make the reserves nor did he get honorable mention despite being a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time second-team All-Pro selection. But if you look at the honors earned by reserve center Kevin Mawae and honorable-mention center Maurkice Pouncey, it’s clear why Mack did not get a mention.
At the wide receiver position, Keenan Allen has been selected to six Pro Bowls, and he ranks 18th alltime in career receptions, which is third among active players. But in examining the honors and numbers of the three starters, three reserves and two honorable-mention selections, it easy to see why Allen was excluded.
