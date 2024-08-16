ESPN Ranks Cal LB Teddye Buchanan as a 'Sleeper' Player for 2024
Cade Uluave is the Cal inside linebacker getting most of the preseason attention, but an ESPN report posted Thursday suggests Uluave’s inside linebacker partner, Teddye Buchanan, should be getting some hype too.
ESPN’s article carried the headline “What sleeper college football players could break out in the 2024 season?” and Buchanan was one of 32 players across the country featured in the story.
Buchanan transferred this past season from UC Davis, and coming in from an FCS school makes it difficult to gauge how well he will do at the FBS level in a Power Four Conference like the ACC. But ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg says Buchanan may become an unexpected standout.
Rittenberg begins his report with this:
Every college football season produces a group of surprise stars.
He includes Buchanan in that group with this comment:
Teddye Buchanan, LB, California Golden Bears
Class: Senior
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds
2023 stats (UC Davis): Started 11 games, 71 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 quarterback hurries
ESPN recruiting snapshot: Not rated (signed with UC Davis)
Buchanan isn't a known name at the FBS level but thrived in the FCS for UC Davis, where he had 208 tackles (14.5 for loss) in 36 games and had multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons. He twice led the team in tackles and showed effectiveness both as a run stopper and in pass coverage. Buchanan recorded an interception against Cal in the 2022 opener and should be an immediate contributor to the Bears' linebacker group.
Coach's take: "If he plays like he practices, he could have a big year," Cal coach Justin Wilcox told ESPN. "Size, speed, professionalism -- he's done a really good job. Him and Cade Uluave, that's a pretty dang good tandem right there."
Buchanan is one of six ACC players named on this sleeper list.
Buchanan’s first game at Cal will be against the school he attended the past four seasons, UC Davis, which comes to Berkeley for the August 31 opener.
Two years ago Buchanan came to Cal’s Memorial Stadium as an opponent, and he recorded a team-high eight tackles against Cal in the Bears’ 34-13 victory over UC Davis.
It was not clear Buchanan would be a starter this season, because Cal also brought in linebacker Liam Johnson, a transfer from Princeton who was a 2-time, first-team All-Ivy selection. However, Johnson has missed all of preseason training camp with an injury, allowing Buchanan to occupy a spot on the first-team defense throughout preseason camp.
