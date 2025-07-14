ESPN Survey Ranks Jared Goff Among the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
Former Cal quarterbacks did not get a lot of respect in ESPN’s rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, based on a survey of the league’s coaches executives and scouts.
For the first time since ESPN began such rankings in 2020, ex-Cal star Aaron Rodgers is not in the top 10. This year, in fact, he did not even merit honorable-mention notice as he heads into his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers at age 41.
He was relegated to the group of six quarterbacks who received votes in the survey, but did not get enough to earn honorable mention. This group is not without some talent, though, as it includes Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott and Bo Nix.
The one former Golden Bears quarterback who did make the top 10 was the Lions’ Jared Goff, although he barely made it. Despite finishing fifth in the MVP voting in 2024, Goff was ranked the NFL’s eighth-best quarterback by the ESPN survey.
It’s a bit surprising Goff is ranked behind Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels and Justin Herbert, even though Goff led the Lions to 15 regular-season wins in 2024, tied with Kanbsas City for the most in the NFL. Typically, a quarterback's rating is tied to his team's success.
But it’s hard to argue with people who make their living evaluating NFL players.
Here is what ESPN said about Goff:
8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: unranked
Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: 9
Three years ago (heck, even two), placing Goff in the top 10 was a bold move. Now, it's rare to find a ballot without his name on it. Goff appeared on 82% of the top-10 submissions.
"He's developed into one of the game's best pure passers," a veteran NFC defensive coach said. "He doesn't turn the ball over like he used to. He's a reliable quarterback with a real arm. He's not just a dropback passer who makes s--- happen. He's become more than that."
Goff ranked second in the NFL in yards per attempt last season (8.6) and threw for the second-most yards in the league (4,629). He was especially good on play-action, completing 75.4% of his play-action passes for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the NFL in both categories.
Coming from an Air Raid offense at Cal, Goff entered the league as a rhythm-and-timing thrower. He struggled when pass rushers disrupted that timing. He has countered that weakness and elevated his game.
"He's improved in his ability to reset his feet and deliver the ball accurately, and it's changed his career," a veteran AFC scout said. "The coaching staff in Detroit gave him a greater sense of calm in the pocket, and he's capitalized on it."
Goff's success has come with two of the game's best playcallers, Sean McVay and now-Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Now, he must prove he can do it without them, and his career adaptability suggests he'll be up to the challenge.
Here is the ESPN ranking of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks
---1, Patrick Mahomes
---2. Josh Allen
---3. Joe Burrow
---4. Lamar Jackson
---5. Jayden Daniels
---6. Matthew Stafford
---7. Justin Herbert
---8. Jared Goff
---9. Jalen Hurts
---10. Baker Mayfield
