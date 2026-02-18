Pittsburgh Steelers 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Uncertainty to Star Mike McCarthy Era

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the AFC North and made the playoffs in the 2025 season, but it wasn’t pretty.

The team lost to Cleveland in Week 17 and needed a miss by Tyler Loop in Week 18 to beat the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the division. Things got worse in the playoffs, as Pittsburgh was blown out by the Houston Texans and could not move the ball in the wild card round.

That led to Mike Tomlin stepping down from his position as head coach after nearly two decades at the helm. Veteran head coach Mike McCarthy will take Tomlin’s place in the 2026 season, but the Steelers have a ton of questions, especially at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers has not announced a decision for the 2026 season, and if he retires, Pittsburgh is going to be in the market for a quarterback once again this offseason. Even if the former league MVP does return, Rodgers has his limitations at this point in his career, especially since he suffered a torn Achilles just a few seasons ago.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have some aging stars that likely want to chase a Super Bowl, but simply haven’t been good enough in recent seasons to even make a run in the AFC playoffs.

As a result, oddsmakers have the Steelers pretty far down the board in the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season .

Steelers Super Bowl 61 Odds

+6000 (Tied for 19th)

The Steelers are tied with teams like the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts in the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season.

So, it’s pretty clear that oddsmakers don’t expect this team to have a championship ceiling in McCarthy’s first season at the helm.

Rodgers’ decision on the 2026 season will be huge for Pittsburgh, as it could look to sign a gap-year quarterback to replace him if he does decide to hang it up. Even if the future Hall of Famer returns, it’s pretty clear he isn’t good enough anymore to carry a team to a Super Bowl.

So, the Steelers are going to need to improve on defense after they finished 20th in yards per play allowed and 19th in EPA/Play in the 2025 campaign.

The AFC North has three teams with new head coaches and four teams with some clear flaws, which helped Pittsburgh make the playoffs in the 2025 campaign. That could be the case again in 2026, but it’s hard to see this team leaping into title contention without some serious upgrades on defense or by striking gold at quarterback in the offseason. If Rodgers returns, the Steelers are likely going to hover around .500 again in the AFC.

