Ex-Cal QB Fernando Mendoza Set to Join Steve Bartkowski, Jared Goff

Making official what everyone assumed, Fernando Mendoza positioned himself to become the third former Cal quarterback selected No. 1 in the NFL draft.

Mendoza announced Friday on social media that he will enter the draft.

The Heisman Trophy winner, who led Indiana to an undefeated season and its first national championship this season, earned his degree at Cal during three years at Berkeley before transferring.

"Let's get to work," Mendoza wrote on his Instagram account. "I'm humbled to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft!”

Mendoza has one year of college eligibility remaining, but it seemed a foregone conclusion he would turn pro.

He appears to be a near lock to join fellow QBs Steve Bartkowski (1975) and Jared Goff (2016) as No. 1 picks in the NFL draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders own the top pick in the NFL draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Raiders majority owner Mark Davis was on the sideline for the national championship game, as was Tom Brady, a minority team own who knows something about quarterback play.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., among others, has projected Mendoza to be the No. 1 pick after throwing 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions during the Hoosiers’ 16-0 campaign. Mendoza capped his magical season with a memorable 12-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw helping IU secure its 27-21 title-game victory over Miami.

Cal’s two former No. 1 draft picks both had compelling final college seasons.

Bartkowski was a consensus All-America selection in 1974, leading the nation in passing with 2,580 yards and 12 touchdowns. Picked No. 1 by Atlanta, he played the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Falcons, twice earning Pro Bowl selections while passing for more than 24,000 yards with 156 TDs in his career.

Goff delivered a record-breaking junior season at Cal before entering the draft. He passed for 4,719 yards with 43 touchdown passes in 2015, setting Pac-12 standards in both categories.

Chosen No. 1 by the Rams, Goff spent five seasons in Los Angeles, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2018 campaign. Two years later he was traded to Detroit, where he helped the resurgence of the long-dormant Lions.

Now 31, Goff has passed for nearly 40,000 yards — less than 1,000 yards behind the career totals of Joe Montana and Johnny Unitas — with 256 touchdowns.

