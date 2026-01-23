Purdue Transfer TE Rico Walker Commits to Cal

Purdue transfer tight end Rico Walker, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, has committed to Cal, according to 247Sports, On3 Sports and CBS Sports.

Walker played in 10 of Purdue’s 12 games this past season as a junior, with one start, and he caught nine passes for 100 yards and no touchdowns. Purdue went 2-10 this past season, including 0-9 in the Big Ten.

Cal will be the fourth college for the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Walker.

Cal has signed Purdue TE transfer Rico Walker, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.



Walker caught 9 passes for 100 yards this year. He's a former four-star recruit who's made career stops at Auburn and Maryland. https://t.co/k5rojaY4xB pic.twitter.com/5b6GbmdGga — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 23, 2026

Walker played in five games for Auburn in 2024 as a sophomore, but did not have any catches. He appeared in eight games as a freshman at Maryland in 2023, when he had four receptions for 27 yards.

Walker is the second tight end Cal has brought in through the transfer portal this year, joining New Mexico transfer tight end Dorian Thomas, who was a first-team all-Mountain West selection in 2025.

Walker is from Hickory, North Carolina, and he was a four-star prospect coming out oif Hickory High School.

He had offers from Georgia, Texas, Miami, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, Clemson, Penn State, Louisville, Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Michigan State and North Carolina among others. Walker originally committed to North Carolina before changing his mind and signing with Maryland.

The tight end was a vital position under Bryan Harsin, who was Cal’s offensive coordinator in 2025. He often used two and three tight ends at a time.

It’s unclear how new Cal offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville will use the tight ends. He comes from an NFL background, so is apt to use an NFL approach offensively.

Cal is trying to surround quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele with a lot of talented targets. Cal has added three wide receivers through the transfer portal in recent days, and all three seem capable of getting significant playing time.

