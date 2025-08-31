Cal Football Game Thread: New-Look Bears Open at Oregon State
Is this the start of a new era for Cal football?
There are so many changes, so many questions facing the Golden Bears as they open their season at Oregon State.
Cal, seeking its first winning season since 2019, fields a team with 13 starters who weren't even part of the program a year ago. That list starts with Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who becomes just the second freshman quarterback to start the season opener for Cal. Yep, the other one was Jared Goff.
The Bears crushed the Beavers 44-7 last year. That game was in Berkeley, this one in Corvallis, Ore. And that was a different Cal team. A much different one.
Stay with us all night for updates as the Bears square off against their former Pac-12 rival.
COIN FLIP: Oregon State wins the toss and Cal will receive the opening kickoff.
11:23 1st Q: Sagapolutele throws a 19-yard TD pass to tight end Mason Mini, capping a seven-play, 73-yard drive. The two big plays on the drive: an illegal substitution penalty against the Beavers on a Cal punt play, giving the Bears a first down at their own 41; and a 35-yard completion to Trond Grizell to the 24-yard line on the next snap. Cal 7, OSU 0
7:56 1st Q: After a 3-and-out by Oregon State on its first series, Cal starts at its own 23 and goes 77 yards in six plays, with Sagapolutele firing a 32-yard TD pass down the right sideline to Grizzell. RB Kendrick Raphael had 3 rushes for 11 yards and Sagapolutele was 3 for 3 for 66 yards. After his first two series as a college QB, he is 6 for 6 for 125 yards with two touchdowns. Cal 14, OSU 0
.
Pre-game reading:
-- Our comprehensive game preview
-- Four big questions we have about the Bears
-- An Oregon State beat writers provides a scouting report
-- Is freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele ready for tonight?
-- No one will be busier tonight than Jacob De Jesus
-- Linebacker Cade Uluave embraces his role as team captain
-- Defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina welcomes underdog role